Game, set, style: Celebrities bring fashion to Wimbledon 2026

Wimbledon 2026 continued to deliver both world-class tennis and standout celebrity sightings as familiar faces from sport, royalty and entertainment gathered at the All England Club. While the action unfolded on Centre Court, the stands proved just as captivating, with guests embracing polished summer dressing at one of the sporting calendar's most stylish events. Celebrities bring fashion to Wimbledon 2026

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was spotted enjoying the action at Centre Court alongside his wife, Sophie, while India women's cricket star Deepti Sharma turned heads in a sharp tailored suit during her visit to the Championships.

Royalty also made an appearance, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, attending alongside former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray. Their presence added to the prestige of the tournament, which continues to attract some of the biggest names from across the globe.

Actor Stanley Tucci was another celebrity in attendance, enjoying a day at the iconic grass-court major as fans looked on from the packed stands.