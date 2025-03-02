Go bold or go bare: Trends at the Milan Fashion Week 2025

As the curtains close on Milan Fashion Week 2025, we're rounding up the trends that dominated the runways. From butt slips to extravagant fringes, these styles are poised to revolutionize your fashion game. Let's dive in! Trends spotted at the Milan Fashion Week 2025

Fringe drama

Fringes at the Emporio Armani show

Fringes were all the rage on the runway this season, but something stood out at the Emporio Armani show. While the overall collection played on playing card motifs, some standouts were like this particular piece, which highlights a white top completely made out of fringes. Fringes fall from the neckline to the waist, and a large black stone embellishment contrasts the colours.

The bow fever

A satin bow dress at the Jil Sander show

The coquette era (filled with bows) is not over yet, and the Jil Sander show was proof enough. One standout piece from the collection was this cream satin dress with bows. The cute little bows enhance its overall appeal, making it a simple and chic garment that showcases that bows are here to stay.

All play and no work

Peter pan collar design at the Vivetta show

Formal wear does not always have to be boring. Vivetta's collection showcased a playful and structured take by incorporating elements of gender-fluid fashion. A standout element of the grey ensemble featuring a cropped blazer and pants were the white peter-pan collars. This specific addition gave it a vintage, almost schoolboy-inspired aesthetic.

High on denim

Denim thigh high heels at the Dsquared2 show

Thigh-high boots just got a makeover at the Dsquared2 show, where we saw a mingle of jeans, boots and high heels. These pants are a deconstructed Y2K take on denim, featuring a distressed, ultra-low-rise design with a split waistband that exposes the underwear beneath. The look is completed with built-in, matching denim high-heeled boots, adding an avant-garde edge.

The butt of the show

Low rise jeans with revealing butt cracks at the Diesel show

Runway just got a bold and daring touch at the Diesel show. The models strutted down the ramp topless and showing off their butt cracks, wearing low-slung, relaxed-fit jeans, echoing the ’90s and early 2000s grunge revival seen in recent seasons. The jeans have faded, distressed washes, reinforcing the idea of worn-in, lived-in denim as a statement piece.