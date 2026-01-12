PC-Nick to Selena-Benny: Golden Globes red carpet romances, styled to perfection
Chemistry made chic, courtesy of the Golden Globes
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards rolled out the red carpet on January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in California. As far as the starry guest list went, attendees dabbled between themes of luxe black tie and old Hollywood glam. Here's taking a look at the couples who turned the red carpet into an exquisite date night moment.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra marked her third year as a presenter at the Golden Globes by stepping out in a midnight blue Dior number, carrying a sleek satin bodice trailing into a tiered-bubble hem. Hubby Nick Jonas let her take the spotlight as he beamed on her proudly in his dapper Berluti suit. Our favourite PDA moment? Priyanka fixing Nick's bow tie.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Newly-turned wifey, Selena Gomez, went straight for some dignified drama in her all-black svelte Chanel fit, the perky white ostrich feather bust details making everyone look twice. Benny went all-black for the red carpet date night as well, save for the bedazzled tie-chain and a matching brooch on the right lapel. Birdies say that the newlyweds were cuddling right through dinner!
Adam Brody and Leighton Meister
Everybody does in fact want this! Standing out in the sea of black and white that was this year's Golden Globes red carpet, Leighton Meester, true to form, made her Miu Miu ensemble shine the brightest. The satin bandeau detail across the bust in canary yellow, trailing into a form-fitting tassel-and-shimmer parade, stood beautifully accented by husband Adam Brody's dapper grey suit complete with a black bow tie and his trademark sunnies. But Leighton slightly jumping to reach Adam's shoulder though? Everybody loved that.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Looks like Emily Blunt was fully channeling her (former?) on-screen mentor Miranda Priestly for this one. Wrapped in icy white Louis Vuitton, the fitted floor-length skirt found its match in a cape-style top with a high neck and frosted asymmetrical buttons. Her forever plus-one John Krasinski on the other hand, redefined dapper in a high neck sweater paired with a velvet black suit, the glasses making for a chic detail, as did the fact that the duo were giggling to each other right through their red carpet minutes.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell was surely the moment in her Giorgio Armani Privé liquid gown, carrying an asymmetrical neck line and subtle shimmer details across the bust - and hubby Dax Shepard's fitted black tuxedo made for the perfect picture, and also the perfect gentlemen as he held onto her hand through all the carpeted steps.
Special mention: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Ashi Studio is making a splash and how! Kylie Jenner shimmered in a custom silver creation from the atelier studio with sculpted bust details and a multi-strand draped neck line.
She added the glam to Timothee Chalamet's understated by NYC-approved custom velvet, three-piece Chrome Hearts suit.
And Timothee's lovestruck kiss to Kylie definitely had us in a chokehold.
Which of these two-for-one looks made it to your hot list?