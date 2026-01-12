PC-Nick to Selena-Benny: Golden Globes red carpet romances, styled to perfection

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Looks like Emily Blunt was fully channeling her (former?) on-screen mentor Miranda Priestly for this one. Wrapped in icy white Louis Vuitton, the fitted floor-length skirt found its match in a cape-style top with a high neck and frosted asymmetrical buttons. Her forever plus-one John Krasinski on the other hand, redefined dapper in a high neck sweater paired with a velvet black suit, the glasses making for a chic detail, as did the fact that the duo were giggling to each other right through their red carpet minutes.