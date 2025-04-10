Hailey Bieber, Kate Hudson, Julia Fox and more: H'wood celebs at the Fashion Trust US Awards 2025
Apr 10, 2025 01:13 PM IST
At the Fashion Trust US Awards, Hollywood stars stepped out in high fashion
Hollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward at the Fashion Trust US Awards with a stylish showcase. Have a look.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber stole the show in a deep aubergine sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline, a wrapped fabric effect on the bodice and cutout details below the bustline from Saint Laurent.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson wowed in a fitted white gown from Harbison Studio with a train and two statement bows on her sleeves.
Julia Fox
Julia Fox arrived in a full face of clown makeup and a mermaid-style white dress featuring black and red rose prints from Marni.
Kerry Washinton
Kerry Washington brought the shimmer, wearing a golden sequined dress from Burberry with a plunging neckline and layered effect.
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough opted for a rust-hued slip dress from Grace Ling with an ombre effect of different shades of brown.