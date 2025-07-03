Hailey Bieber just passed over butter yellow in favour of its brighter cousin — trend shift alert?

Trust Hailey Bieber to know how to stay on top of her overflowing pop culture street cred. Hailey Bieber is practicing what she's preaching: Butter yellow's out and lemon yellow's in!(Photos: Instagram, X)

Now one thing's for certain, the mother of Rhode doesn't follow trends, she sets them. And as far as the bubbling moment butter yellow seems to be having for the past few weeks, she seems to have just turned her head away.

Off late, Hailey has been spotted with pops of pretty statement yellow accents here and there — be it her Rhode phone case, a beach side bath towel or even a set of peppy new nails. Everybody may have been believing this to be just another coach on the butter yellow bandwagon, but Hailey has shut that narrative down.

Under a Dudi Hasson shot of hers, shared to her story, Hailey has firmly clarified: "Stop asking me why it's not 'butter yellow. It's not butter yellow because it's LEMON. Not butter. And butter yellow is played out...respectfully".

And if it's not clocking to ya'll, Hailey is standing on business! (see what we did there).

Case in point, Rhode has launched a new and exciting limited edition summer release, adding to their already very sought-after series of peptide lip treatments. And drumrolls...the shade is called lemontini summer. The glistening, light gold lippie is up for grabs, retailing on the main website for $20 and seeing it on Hailey, especially with the promotional campaign of her lounging by the water, soaked, with a literal lemontini for a prop...is definitely selling the hot take.

Now a shimmery gold balm locked in a bright yellow tube (potentially being fixed on your phone if you're a proud Rhode case owner) is one thing. But committing to it, in terms of wardrobe, beauty and accents can feel a bit intimidating, because yellow, and a bright canary lemon shade at that, doesn't exactly scream one-size-fits-all — its not boring neutral or beige, but that's where its beauty lies.

Butter yellow was an easier sell in this regard, soft, casual and ultra feminine. But lemon yellow needs more of a gall to be adapted into your personal aesthetic. Our advice? Don't think, just do — and if it sticks, it sticks!

So will you too be giving butter yellow the royal boot?