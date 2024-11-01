Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The storytelling process behind her iconic Y2K red carpet outfits

Over nearly three decades, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left an indelible mark on both Indian and international fashion scenes, setting trends that blend timelessness with modern trends. While her current style story has taken a slight detour, there was a time when the icon used to set the bill for what passed as fashionable in the industry. Now one of the more unique aspects of the star's fashion choices was her ability to channel the ‘attitude’ of her on-screen characters through her red carpet looks while keeping them quintessentially hers. Aishwarya's iconic Y2K red carpet outfits

This approach goes beyond the genral ‘method-dressing’ which involves wearing costumes reminiscent of characters outfits or the theme of the movie; instead Aish infused her press wardrobe with the essence of her fictional personalities while keeping it as Aishwarya-esque as possible. Let's take a closer look at some of her red carpet moments and see what we can learn from the style icon on her 51st (we can't believe it either) birthday!

The golden goddess of Devdas

Aishwarya’s golden saree at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 was nothing short of legendary. Attending alongside Shah Rukh Khan for the screening of Devdas, she graced the red carpet in a gold saree that echoed the grandeur of her character, Paro. The intricate blouse detailing and bold colour choice didn’t just bring Bollywood to Cannes, they symbolised Paro’s elegance and strength, capturing her resilient yet regal spirit. The ‘golden goddess’ look became an instant classic and remains one of Cannes’ most memorable style moments.

A desi Elizabeth Bennet

To showcase the actor's immense style range, another golden outfit she wore was at the premiere of Bride and Prejudice in 2004. Aishwarya's newer outfit toed the line between flirtatious and fierce, reflecting her portrayal of Lalita Bakshi — a desi spin on Elizabeth Bennet. The outfit exuded a stronger, more independent vibe, perfectly aligning with the character’s modern, unapologetically confident persona; a reminder of how small shifts in styling can convey entirely different characters, even in similar colour palettes.

The femme fatale in black

In 2009, for The Pink Panther 2 premiere, Aishwarya departed from her usual colours, opting for a sophisticated black gown paired with an elegant hairstyle. This look embodied the mysterious allure of her character, Sonia Solandres — the international thief known as The Tornado. The sleek silhouette and dramatic flair mirrored Sonia’s charm and cunning, offering a glimpse of the on-screen antagonist’s charisma and confidence.

The woman behind the man

At the Guru (2007) premiere, Aishwarya attended alongside husband Abhishek Bachchan wearing a deep blue saree that resonated with her on-screen role. Her look mirrored the strength and poise of Sujata, the devoted yet complex wife of a powerful man. The simplicity and richness of her saree choice created an unmistakable connection between Aishwarya’s real-life presence and her on-screen persona.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ability to weave character traits into her public appearances sets her apart as a true style icon. Happy birthday to the queen!