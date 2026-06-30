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    How to DIY your tie into a belt this summer

    Neckties never really go out of style, but this summer they’re getting an unexpected twist. Styled with tops and dresses, the accessory is taking a fresh look.

    Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 5:44 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Forget the necktie's usual desk-bound life because this season it's migrating south, cinched around or above the waist as an unlikely belt. The “How to wear a tie this summer” trend takes a classic menswear staple and repurposes it as a statement accessory for everything from strapless tops to flowing skirts.

    Turn a necktie into a trendy belt
    Turn a necktie into a trendy belt

    Part of the appeal is accessibility. A vintage or borrowed tie costs far less than a designer belt, and the look leans into the broader menswear-as-womenswear movement that's been building all this while: boyfriend blazers, oversized shirting, and now ties.

    Fashion creator Elli Kyparissi shares a simple hack.

    • Pin the tie's blade with a small safety pin along the back
    • Wrap it around or above your waist, positioning the tie so that the pinned end leads, and bring the other end around to meet at the front (or side) like a belt, and take the tail of the tie and put it through the safety pin to create a small loop-and-tail detail
    • Now, take the tail and tug it backwards, right before the pin insertion, creating an inverted look of the classic necktie knot
    • Let that tail hang loose, and you are ready for that effortless chic summer look!

    (Written by Diya Agrawal)

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