How to DIY your tie into a belt this summer

Forget the necktie's usual desk-bound life because this season it's migrating south, cinched around or above the waist as an unlikely belt. The “How to wear a tie this summer” trend takes a classic menswear staple and repurposes it as a statement accessory for everything from strapless tops to flowing skirts. Turn a necktie into a trendy belt

Part of the appeal is accessibility. A vintage or borrowed tie costs far less than a designer belt, and the look leans into the broader menswear-as-womenswear movement that's been building all this while: boyfriend blazers, oversized shirting, and now ties.

Fashion creator Elli Kyparissi shares a simple hack.