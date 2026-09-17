...
...
Next Story

How to wear big earrings without weighing down your look

As people embrace maximalism and gem-maxxing, big, chunky earrings are making a statement.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026, 12:34:31 IST
By Snigdha Oreya
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

With the festive season approaching, the easiest way to add some jazz to your festive look is with a pair of statement earrings. From Alia Bhatt’s sculptural chandbalis to Ananya Panday’s turquoise shoulder dusters, here’s how to style, carry and comfortably wear the season’s biggest accessory trend.

(L-R) Alia Bhatt wears chandbalis from Apala by Sumit, Ananya Panday wears shoulder-duster earrings from A Jewels By Anmol (Instagram)
(L-R) Alia Bhatt wears chandbalis from Apala by Sumit, Ananya Panday wears shoulder-duster earrings from A Jewels By Anmol (Instagram)

Styling the statement earring

Celebrity fashion stylist Shraddha Lakhani shares her tips

  • Keep the neckline bare: Go for strapless, off-shoulder, halter or deep-back silhouettes. Chokers and high necklines can compete with big jhumkas and chandbalis
  • Sleek the hair: Pull hair back into a sleek bun or side braid, or opt for one-shoulder waves. Hair should frame, not hide, the ear
  • Pick the right shape: Jhumkas add volume without width, chandbalis create a more structured and elongated look, while kadas and danglers add movement, especially on camera
  • Keep one focal point: Let the earrings be the statement and keep the rest of the jewellery minimal. A subtle maang tikka or bindi can bridge the face and ear without overcrowding the look

How to make heavy earrings more comfortable

 
fashion
Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/How to wear big earrings without weighing down your look
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks