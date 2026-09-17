How to wear big earrings without weighing down your look

With the festive season approaching, the easiest way to add some jazz to your festive look is with a pair of statement earrings. From Alia Bhatt’s sculptural chandbalis to Ananya Panday’s turquoise shoulder dusters, here’s how to style, carry and comfortably wear the season’s biggest accessory trend.

(L-R) Alia Bhatt wears chandbalis from Apala by Sumit, Ananya Panday wears shoulder-duster earrings from A Jewels By Anmol (Instagram)

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Styling the statement earring

Celebrity fashion stylist Shraddha Lakhani shares her tips

Keep the neckline bare: Go for strapless, off-shoulder, halter or deep-back silhouettes. Chokers and high necklines can compete with big jhumkas and chandbalis

Sleek the hair: Pull hair back into a sleek bun or side braid, or opt for one-shoulder waves. Hair should frame, not hide, the ear

Pick the right shape: Jhumkas add volume without width, chandbalis create a more structured and elongated look, while kadas and danglers add movement, especially on camera

Keep one focal point: Let the earrings be the statement and keep the rest of the jewellery minimal. A subtle maang tikka or bindi can bridge the face and ear without overcrowding the look

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How to make heavy earrings more comfortable

{{^usCountry}} Keya Agarwal Badhalia, jewellery designer, researcher and founder of KEYA by Adbhut shares her tricks Try a kanoti: This support hooks onto the earring and attaches to the hair, acting as a support system that lifts the earring and takes pressure off the earlobe. It can also become part of the overall look

Use an ear-lift: An adhesive earring support patch (available on brands like Slickflix, Earlift, Sanas) sits behind the lobe to give the earring extra support, especially when wearing it for several hours. It can also help prevent the earring from drooping

Try an emergency bandage hack: A small piece of adhesive bandage behind the earlobe before putting the earring back on can give the clasp extra grip and distribute some of the pull

Choose lightweight statement pieces: Look for earrings that are visually large but engineered to be light. Look for hollow construction, lighter components or clever weight distribution

Upgrade your backings: Choose larger, wider, or flatter earring backs made for heavy earrings. They help spread the weight across your earlobe instead of putting all the pressure on the piercing

Aftercare: Give your lobes some much needed care after taking off heavy earrings. Gently massage them with a drop of coconut or almond oil to soothe the area and help maintain skin elasticity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keya Agarwal Badhalia, jewellery designer, researcher and founder of KEYA by Adbhut shares her tricks Try a kanoti: This support hooks onto the earring and attaches to the hair, acting as a support system that lifts the earring and takes pressure off the earlobe. It can also become part of the overall look

Use an ear-lift: An adhesive earring support patch (available on brands like Slickflix, Earlift, Sanas) sits behind the lobe to give the earring extra support, especially when wearing it for several hours. It can also help prevent the earring from drooping

Try an emergency bandage hack: A small piece of adhesive bandage behind the earlobe before putting the earring back on can give the clasp extra grip and distribute some of the pull

Choose lightweight statement pieces: Look for earrings that are visually large but engineered to be light. Look for hollow construction, lighter components or clever weight distribution

Upgrade your backings: Choose larger, wider, or flatter earring backs made for heavy earrings. They help spread the weight across your earlobe instead of putting all the pressure on the piercing

Aftercare: Give your lobes some much needed care after taking off heavy earrings. Gently massage them with a drop of coconut or almond oil to soothe the area and help maintain skin elasticity {{/usCountry}}

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