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Hyundai India Couture Week 2026: Kunal Rawal unveils Rawalgarh, an immersive menswear spectacle

Kunal Rawal presented Rawalgarh at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, featuring menswear looks that fused military-inspired tailoring with heritage craftsmanship.

Updated on: Jul 29, 2026, 15:54:03 IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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Kunal Rawal transformed the runway into Rawalgarh, an imagined kingdom where Indian craftsmanship, innovation and contemporary menswear converged. At the ongoing Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an FDCI initiative, the designer's showcase unfolded through more than 150 looks, marking the his most expansive menswear collection to date.

In Kunal Rawal's Rawalgarh, micro embroideries replace grand ornamentation (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
In Kunal Rawal's Rawalgarh, micro embroideries replace grand ornamentation (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Structured across three chapters - Couture Festive, Eveningwear and Ceremonial - the collection redefined occasion dressing through military-inspired precision, engineered construction and heritage textiles.

Chikankari, Banarasi, brocades and handwoven fabrics were reimagined with lighter silhouettes, modular detailing and performance-driven functionality, reflecting Rawal's belief that comfort is the ultimate luxury. Hidden pockets, detachable elements, bespoke hardware and architectural tailoring further blurred the line between couture and utility.

 
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