ICW 2025: Manish Malhotra throws India's first-ever couture party

f anyone knows how to throw a party in Bollywood, it’s Manish Malhotra. The couturier turned Hyundai India Couture Week into a celebration with what he called India’s first-ever couture party. So of course, it was one for the books. Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio was the showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra.

From dreamy tablescapes to a video montage of his past shows, it was equal parts nostalgia and glamour. Guests were treated to an exhibit of the designer’s iconic creations in a separate hall, from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ivory Cannes Film Festival saree and the outfit from his 2025 Met Gala debut, to Kajol’s green Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) outfit and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s suit from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).

To top it all off, the curtains lifted to reveal singer Jonita Gandhi performing hit Bollywood tracks, while supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio made her Couture Week debut by opening and closing the show. Trust Malhotra to blend cinema, fashion, and spectacle.