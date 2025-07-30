Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

ICW 2025: Manish Malhotra throws India's first-ever couture party

ByAkshay Kaushal
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 01:34 pm IST

Fashion and flashbacks were the order of the evening at Manish Malhotra’s show at the Hyundai India Couture Week. 

f anyone knows how to throw a party in Bollywood, it’s Manish Malhotra. The couturier turned Hyundai India Couture Week into a celebration with what he called India’s first-ever couture party. So of course, it was one for the books.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio was the showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra.
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio was the showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra.

From dreamy tablescapes to a video montage of his past shows, it was equal parts nostalgia and glamour. Guests were treated to an exhibit of the designer’s iconic creations in a separate hall, from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ivory Cannes Film Festival saree and the outfit from his 2025 Met Gala debut, to Kajol’s green Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) outfit and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s suit from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).

To top it all off, the curtains lifted to reveal singer Jonita Gandhi performing hit Bollywood tracks, while supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio made her Couture Week debut by opening and closing the show. Trust Malhotra to blend cinema, fashion, and spectacle.

News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / ICW 2025: Manish Malhotra throws India's first-ever couture party
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On