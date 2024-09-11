Ishaan Khatter strips down to his underwear for magazine cover

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter says he loves being objectified. The actor was seen in a series of undressing shots that are unapologetically valiant in Dirty Magazine's shoot. Ishaan Khatter opened up about his mental health, his struggles in the industry and also about him being an emotional partner. “I think I'm a good partner. It’s not that I don't have my flaws, I think I’ve been able to work on them from previous relationships and get better. My biggest flaw perhaps is being overly emotional,” he said in an interview. Ishaan Khatter poses in just underwear for a magazine shoot.(Photos: Instagram/ishaankhatter)

In the shoot, Ishaan is seen being fearlessly himself, showcasing what lies underneath his exterior to the world. The black-and-white pictures showcase Ishaan posing in his underwear, which is as risky as daring. “I don't worry too much about what people think. There's always a self-questioning, that's very important to me. I used to be hard on myself but I'm getting better at that,” he mentioned.

Ishaan has debuted in Hollywood, playing the role of Shooter Davil, a mysterious character in the recently released Netflix series, The Perfect Couple. He is seen as the groom Benji’s best man and childhood best friend from boarding school. For Ishaan, a good story is what matters the most, “As far as stories go, to me it's more about the conviction of the storyteller; the tone could be anything,” he added.