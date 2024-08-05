It Ends With Us actor Blake Lively wears rose-themed three-piece navy suit with crystals to represent florist character

For her new movie, It Ends With Us, Blake Lively has been going all out with her promotional looks. She plays the role of Lilly Bloom, a florist and in keeping with her character's vocation, the actor has been wearing several floral-themed photos. This film is based on a book of the same name by author Colleen Hoover. She will star opposite actor Justin Baldoni, who plays neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. Blake Lively (instagram)

During one of her recent promotional events, Lively wore a three-piece denim set from Cinq à Sept with rose designs all over. It also had a sparkly element as the rose patterns were in crystals. The set includes straight-fit pants, a bandeau-style top and a jacket over it.

Blake Lively in a blue three-piece suit set(instagram)

Pointed-toe matte blue heels pulled her entire look together. To accessorise the look, she opted for multiple gold rings on her fingers and some classic hoops.

For the crowning glory, Lively wore it loose and in her signature bouncy waves. The Hollywood actress has launched her new haircare line, Blake Brown Beauty. She has been teasing this new since earlier this week and finally made it official on Instagram.

Want to get a similar look to Lively’s? Look for a co-ord set with a blazer and straight-cut pants in denim or navy blue. It can be worn to cocktail parties or if you want to add some pizzazz to your work fits, too. Keep the makeup minimal and opt for nude pink or brown lipstick; add a flush of colour to your cheeks. Ballet flats make for a chic yet comfortable work shoe, instead of stilettos.

Lively has recently made a cameo in her husband, actor Ryan Reynold's movie Deadpool & Wolverine, as Lady Deadpool. She was seen along with her two kids, Inez Reynolds, 7, plays the foul-mouthed Kidpool, while 1-year-old Olin plays Babypool.