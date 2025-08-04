Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Anklets are having a moment

This summer, celebrities have gone all out for ankle bracelets. These sleek accessories strapped around the ankle have become the go-to companions for every celebrity-approved shoe, from heels to sneakers and even flip-flops. A homage to the Y2K era, anklets have reclaimed their status as the ‘it’ accessory this season. With celebrities leading the revival, this nostalgic trend is finally having its moment. Celebrities are styling anklets for every occasion.

They pair effortlessly with every footwear, adding exactly the right hint of glam without being overbearing. From Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian, this subtle accent has quickly become a celebrity favourite. Think gold and silver for dazzle, beaded anklets for a breezy feel, or pearl-studded bracelets for a touch of elegance. Whatever vibe you’re going for, they are guaranteed to take your shoe game to the next level!

Beachy but chic

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid went full coastal-cool in a rhinestone mini and stacked pearl-thread anklets with rubber flip-flops. Think chill, but make it runway-worthy.

Tradition with a twist

Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor gave her floral sari a fashionable spin by adding a silver payal, proving that traditional accents can hold their own in the modern style game.

A statement-maker

Kim Kardashian

Earlier this year, businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian turned a courtroom appearance into a bold fashion moment. Wearing a sculpted black peplum gown, she paired her heels with a sparkling diamond-studded anklet -enough to turn heads without saying a word.

A bit of flair

Sydney Sweeney

Actor Sydney Sweeney worked the mermaidcore trend with a shell anklet worn over sneakers on set, proving sporty can still be stylish with the right accessory.

For the low-key vibe

Hailey Bieber

Supermodel Hailey Bieber kept things cool and casual in a thin gold anklet paired with heeled flip-flops, layered trench and capris-nailing that effortless off-duty look.

(Written by Aarohi Lakhera)