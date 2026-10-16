HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 16, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Shubharambh 2026 – Disco Dandiya Festival Gram it: Delhi’s weather took a rainy turn on Thursday as IMD issued an Orange alert for moderate to intense showers. Here's how a daily commuter made his way through the rain, near India Gate. The Capital is likely to see cloudy skies and light rain today as well. (Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI)

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: October 16 to 18

Timing: 4pm

Entry: ₹1,100 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: Dandiya Raas Utsav 2.0

Where: M3M 65th Avenue, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: October 16 to 18

Timing: 4pm to 11pm

Entry: ₹1,499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack What: Gods Were Here – Exhibition, Sita Haran & Ramlila Performance (Artworks by Promila Bahri)

Where: Shri Dharmic Leela Committee, Madhavdas Park, Lal Qila Maidan (Red Fort Grounds), Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

When: October 16

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Qila (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Noor-e-Ishq – Songs of the Soul Ft. Harshdeep Kaur

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: October 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack What: Sacred Spaces – Artworks by V Ramesh

Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 10 to 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: Durga Puja | Fancy Dress Competition

Where: Durga Puja Ground, D Block, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)

When: October 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: On-the-spot registration

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

#Staged What: Dastangoi Festival: Dastan-e-Siya Ram (Director: Mahmood Farooqui)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp What: KNMA Dance Festival

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: ₹199 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Paint Your Own Terracotta Diya

Where: Costa Coffee, N-2, First Floor, Greater Kailash I

When: October 16

Timing: 11am

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Manhar Seth Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction