HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 16, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Shubharambh 2026 – Disco Dandiya Festival
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: October 16 to 18
Timing: 4pm
Entry: ₹1,100 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Dandiya Raas Utsav 2.0
Where: M3M 65th Avenue, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: October 16 to 18
Timing: 4pm to 11pm
Entry: ₹1,499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Gods Were Here – Exhibition, Sita Haran & Ramlila Performance (Artworks by Promila Bahri)
Where: Shri Dharmic Leela Committee, Madhavdas Park, Lal Qila Maidan (Red Fort Grounds), Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi
When: October 16
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Qila (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Noor-e-Ishq – Songs of the Soul Ft. Harshdeep Kaur
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: October 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sacred Spaces – Artworks by V Ramesh
Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 10 to 17
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Durga Puja | Fancy Dress Competition
Where: Durga Puja Ground, D Block, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)
When: October 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: On-the-spot registration
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Dastangoi Festival: Dastan-e-Siya Ram (Director: Mahmood Farooqui)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹500 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: KNMA Dance Festival
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: October 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: ₹199 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Paint Your Own Terracotta Diya
Where: Costa Coffee, N-2, First Floor, Greater Kailash I
When: October 16
Timing: 11am
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Manhar Seth Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction