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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 16, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Friday, October 16 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Oct 16, 2026, 00:26:29 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

What: Shubharambh 2026 – Disco Dandiya Festival

Gram it: Delhi’s weather took a rainy turn on Thursday as IMD issued an Orange alert for moderate to intense showers. Here's how a daily commuter made his way through the rain, near India Gate. The Capital is likely to see cloudy skies and light rain today as well. (Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI)
Gram it: Delhi’s weather took a rainy turn on Thursday as IMD issued an Orange alert for moderate to intense showers. Here's how a daily commuter made his way through the rain, near India Gate. The Capital is likely to see cloudy skies and light rain today as well. (Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI)

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: October 16 to 18

Timing: 4pm

Entry: 1,100 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Dandiya Raas Utsav 2.0

Where: M3M 65th Avenue, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: October 16 to 18

Timing: 4pm to 11pm

Entry: 1,499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: Gods Were Here – Exhibition, Sita Haran & Ramlila Performance (Artworks by Promila Bahri)

Where: Shri Dharmic Leela Committee, Madhavdas Park, Lal Qila Maidan (Red Fort Grounds), Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

When: October 16

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Qila (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Noor-e-Ishq – Songs of the Soul Ft. Harshdeep Kaur

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: October 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Sacred Spaces – Artworks by V Ramesh

Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 10 to 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Durga Puja | Fancy Dress Competition

Where: Durga Puja Ground, D Block, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)

When: October 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: On-the-spot registration

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Dastangoi Festival: Dastan-e-Siya Ram (Director: Mahmood Farooqui)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: 500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: KNMA Dance Festival

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: 199 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Paint Your Own Terracotta Diya

Where: Costa Coffee, N-2, First Floor, Greater Kailash I

When: October 16

Timing: 11am

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Manhar Seth Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On October 16, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On October 16, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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