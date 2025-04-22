Menu Explore
Drooling over jelly blushes? Milk to Kay Beauty — your cheek tint options, ranked

ByAalokitaa Basu
Apr 22, 2025 04:53 PM IST

If you too are finding yourself pulled in by the delicious appeal of jelly blushes, this list will have you spoilt for choice, no matter your budget!

Functional, fun or somewhere in the middle — whatever your little big bag of makeup may be stuffed with, there just always is space for another new hot find off the internet to make its way in. And jelly blushes are the latest metaphoric it-girl in the sea of new launches. The jiggly, delicious looking candy-esque tubes transcended internet sensation status with the luxe Milk makeup launch. More recently, Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty — an undisputed favourite among makeup girlies — has joined the ranks with their own pop-hued tubes. If watching Katrina swipe and dab that delish looking jelly tube has finally convinced you to invest in your very own — or maybe even switch over loyalties! — here are your sturdiest options available in the Indian market.

Milk to Kay: Your best buying options to jump on the jelly blush bandwagon(Photos: Instagram/kaybykatrina)
Milk to Kay: Your best buying options to jump on the jelly blush bandwagon(Photos: Instagram/kaybykatrina)

Milk Makeup

The Milk Makeup range is not only a blush for your apples, but also doubles up as a lip stain. Between Spritz, Splash, Burst and Chill from the Cooling Water Jelly Tints, each tube will cost you a cool 2,800. If this price doesn't pinch your pocket, the pigment is soft with a dewy, hydrated finish with good playtime.

Kay Beauty

The latest launch from Katrina's air tight world of Kay, the yummy-sounding Jelly Lip & Cheek Popsicle Wand comes in three summer-loving shades — strawberry crush, orange popsicle and berry burst. Priced at 1,199, these promise to give you a "glow-from-within flush". Authentic reviews on this are still awaited, given how new the launch is.

Praush Beauty

On the more affordable end of the jelly blush spectrum, Praush Beauty's Juicy Jelly Blush Tint for Cheeks & Lips comes in orange slushy, grape crush and raspberry mood. Long lasting, pigmented and hydrating, many swear by these little tubies, very appropriately priced at 750.

Makeup Revolution

Also priced at 750, the Makeup Revolution Jelly Blush Stick Lip and Cheek Stain comes in three shades — peach orange, strawberry pink and cherry red and as per reviews, lasts upwards of 5 hours and has a natural flushed finish. Plus point? It's very build-able.

Special mention: The Lamel Subliminal Cyberbloom Jelly Blush in the shade 01 Crush will set you back by around 800. But, the hyaluronic acid in it promises an immediate flush with the watery payoff coming with a strong-staining pigment. Be careful of the playtime though!

Which of these will you be treating your cheeks to first?

