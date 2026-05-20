Kristen Stewart just made sneakers the coolest Cannes accessory

Kristen Stewart has always been a rebellious dresser, and her appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival further cemented that. At this year’s festival, Stewart famously defied the strict dress code by pairing a floor-length red-and-black crocheted gown styled with black canvas high-tops from Ruby Brown.

How to pair sneakers with a dress:

Kristen Stewart

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

- Pair couture fabrics like tweed, lace, or mesh with worn-in sneakers.

- Keep the palette monochromatic.

- Let the sneakers peek out beneath long hemlines.

- Aim for an effortless, street-style edge over formal polish.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON