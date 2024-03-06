Label known for upcycling textile waste to showcase at upcoming Fashion Week

The all new edition of Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI is scheduled to start from March 13 to 17 in Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. With a perfect mix of new-age and established designers, this season has the likes of Anamika Khanna, JJ Valaya, Urvashi Kaur showcase their collection on the ramp. Designer Ashita Singhal to showcase her winning collection at the upcoming fashion week.

The platform also nurtures and recognizes new talent. And this season, Delhi-based designer Ashita Singhal of label Paiwand Studio, has won the seventh edition of Nexa Presents The Spotlight, where she will be presenting her winning collection. Her label sees beauty in bits and fragments, and upcycles textile waste thereby turning in into fabrics for apparels and home furnishing.

Speaking on the ocassion FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi said, “ We remain committed to nurturing emerging talent in the fashion industry. We were pleased to see participants from across the country showcasing a wide range of innovative presentations, with Ashita Singhal's presentation notably standing out. We are excited to see how she will translate this collection to the runway to inspire many of the future designers in the industry.”