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Lady Gaga, Doechii wear Gaurav Gupta for The Devil Wears Prada 2 Runway video

Lady Gaga and Doechii wear custom Gaurav Gupta bodysuits adorned with crystals, pearls, spikes, and metal studs in Runway video.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 06:14 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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As buzz builds around The Devil Wears Prada 2, singers Lady Gaga and Doechii step into high fashion for the music video of Runway wearing designs by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Created to feature in the film, the video was released on Monday, where the singers were seen in bodysuits adorned with crystals, pearls, spikes, and metal studs.

Doechii and Lady Gaga in Runway. (Credits: X)

For the video, Gaurav Gupta lent his signature sculptural drama and designed two striking custom couture looks. Gaga appeared in a pearl-toned, fully embellished corseted bodysuit, intricately hand-encrusted with crystals and pearls, while Doechii wore a black corseted bodysuit layered with spikes and metal studs over a sequinned, crystal-studded base. Gaga was styled by Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo, while Doechii was styled by Sam Woolf.

Take a look at the post here.

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Lady Gaga, Doechii wear Gaurav Gupta for The Devil Wears Prada 2 Runway video
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Lady Gaga, Doechii wear Gaurav Gupta for The Devil Wears Prada 2 Runway video
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