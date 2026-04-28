Lady Gaga, Doechii wear Gaurav Gupta for The Devil Wears Prada 2 Runway video

As buzz builds around The Devil Wears Prada 2, singers Lady Gaga and Doechii step into high fashion for the music video of Runway wearing designs by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Created to feature in the film, the video was released on Monday, where the singers were seen in bodysuits adorned with crystals, pearls, spikes, and metal studs.

Doechii and Lady Gaga in Runway. (Credits: X)

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For the video, Gaurav Gupta lent his signature sculptural drama and designed two striking custom couture looks. Gaga appeared in a pearl-toned, fully embellished corseted bodysuit, intricately hand-encrusted with crystals and pearls, while Doechii wore a black corseted bodysuit layered with spikes and metal studs over a sequinned, crystal-studded base. Gaga was styled by Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo, while Doechii was styled by Sam Woolf.

Take a look at the post here.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing details, Gupta mentioned that the pieces took over 800 hours to create. He wrote, "Both looks are constructed as single-piece silhouettes with integrated face coverings, extending from head to toe to merge body, garment, and mask. Realised over 800 hours of handwork by a team of artisans, each piece is embedded with over 3000 crystals, creating a dimensional, immersive surface." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing details, Gupta mentioned that the pieces took over 800 hours to create. He wrote, "Both looks are constructed as single-piece silhouettes with integrated face coverings, extending from head to toe to merge body, garment, and mask. Realised over 800 hours of handwork by a team of artisans, each piece is embedded with over 3000 crystals, creating a dimensional, immersive surface." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Parris Goebel, the video also features looks from designers including Robert Wun, Harris Reed and Viktor & Rolf, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Parris Goebel, the video also features looks from designers including Robert Wun, Harris Reed and Viktor & Rolf, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (Written by Snigdha Oreya) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Written by Snigdha Oreya) {{/usCountry}}

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