Get over your lash extensions and falsies: The foolproof beauty hack that will leave you looking younger

It's not rocket science or something you've never heard of before, but what it is, is 'in vogue'. If you too find your body and mind draining itself in lethargy when it comes to taking the day and makeup off your face, you'll be happy to know that what we're proposing essentially cuts down your face cleansing routine time by at least half. Full face, no mascara is the way to go if you want your beauty routine to leave you looking younger

Still need convincing? Well what if we told you that the final pay off of this little hack (or omission) will give your face a fresh feel and younger look almost instantly?

So now that we've established a win-win situation for all the makeup girlies out there, let us introduce you to the beauty trend set to blow up in 2025. Say hello to the chicest new vibe on the block — full face, no mascara.

Now it's pretty self-explanatory but let us walk you through it so that you can shed years off your face in a matter of minutes, no hang ups. This is very different from doing your skincare and tracing your lips in red. That's very, very French and also kind of a vibe but not really what we're getting at here.

So you go in with your skincare, and go through with every step in your everyday-makeup routine. Colour correctors, concealer, foundation, blush, lip lining and lip filling, we mean the whole works. Now for the final step, pick up your mascara, put it at the back of your drawer and walk out the door.

Skipping mascara not only gives your makeup a much more natural vibe, but the bare eyes against a full face of makeup actually make them pop more as opposed to looking underdone.

Feeling a little off about leaving your eyes completely bare? A swipe of shimmer or a pigmented nude can very much be accommodated into this foolproof age-shedding formula but fight the urge to line them up with coiffed and tainted lashes.

If you still need that final push of convincing, this hack is minimalist queen Hailey Bieber-approved. As a matter of fact, it's what the Rhode founder finds herself leaning towards for most of her look, be it bare face makeup, strawberry makeup or one of those super cool photoshoots for her viral glazing milk. She's a full-time convert and many believe, pioneer as well.

Ready to retire your mascara for a bit?