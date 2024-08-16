Lily Collins makes a style statement in all brown Saint Laurent: How to steal the style

Lily Collins proved that brown can be just as chic as black with her recent look. The Emily in Paris star traded in her character's vibrant, playful wardrobe for a more understated yet allure look. Lily Collins (source: instagram)

Collins opted for a head-to-toe Saint Laurent proving that brown can be the ultimate monochrome masterpiece. A sand-colored bodysuit with intricate back detailing served as the foundation, while a chocolate brown pencil skirt added a touch of classic elegance. The look was cinched at the waist with a black leather belt, adorned with a gold YSL buckle. She completed the look with sheer black tights and glossy black pointed slingbacks.

For her beauty look, she went for a auburn eyeshadow and a matching rusty brown lip that created a warm, sunset-inspired glow. Collins' signature French bob was styled sleek and straight, with one side tucked effortlessly behind her ear.



How to steal the style



To recreate Lily Collins' brown monochrome look, opt for a sand-colored bodysuit or a blouse with delicate detailing, such as lace or ruffles, paired with a high-waisted chocolate brown pencil skirt. A sleek black leather belt will cinch your waist. Complete the look with sheer black tights and pointed-toe black pumps or ankle boots. To make it better, consider a blazer to layer over the outfit. Keep accessories minimal to maintain the focus on the monochromatic color palette.

