Make note of these footwear trends for the wedding season

While wedding outfits play the most important role for the bride and groom on their D-day, it’s also necessary to wear comfortable footwear as you stand through the endless festivities. With more and more brides choosing sneakers and small heels over stilettos, there is a pattern of comfort taking over this shaadi season. Mules are sure to add that extra edge to your fit

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Grooms can opt for statement-making mirror work loafers

Footwear designer Tanushri Biyani says, “The preference for sneakers over the other categories reflects a prioritisation of comfort. Brides are increasingly recognising the practicality of comfortable footwear, given the long hours of standing involved in wedding celebrations. They are choosing sneakers as a stylish and practical alternative to traditional heels, allowing them to move freely throughout their wedding day.”

Emulate Shilpa Shetty Kundra and opt for juttis for your boho mehendi look

Velvet and embellished shoes for the cocktail night

So, what are the best footwear choices for this season. “Wedges make for a perfect pair for a wedding as they are easy to walk and dance in and can go well with lehengas and sarees. Similarly, mule heels can add an edge to your cocktail style. Opt for juttis for smaller functions. Moreover, mesh juttis or a peek-a-boo style [footwear] are also trending. For men, velvet juttis are hot and in demand,” shares footwear designer Laksheeta Govil.

Pair your sneakers right for different events!

Embroidered sneakers with lehengas are winning hearts this season

Wedding: While wearing lehengas, select sneakers that maintain the comfort factor while adding an element of elegance with metallic accents or subtle embellishments.

Haldi: For the vibrant and playful event, opt for colourful sneakers that match the festive atmosphere. Yellow or floral-patterned sneakers can be a good choice.

Mehendi: If your mehendi outfit is relatively simple, use sneakers as an opportunity to add a pop of colour. Bold and vibrant sneakers are the way to go!

Sangeet: With a lot of dancing involved, choose sneakers with good support and comfort for the sangeet night, ensuring you are easy on your feet.

After-party: The after-party allows for bolder fashion choices. Consider sneakers with unique designs, heeled soles or even personalised touches for a fun and carefree vibe.