Move over football kits: France’s players arrived with Chanel and Hermès bags instead

While football teams usually arrive at international tournaments in identical, sterile sponsor tracksuits, the French national squad has turned the 2026 World Cup arrivals into a high-fashion runway, showcasing a masterclass in effortless luxury by styling six-figure women’s handbags with the ultimate athletic nonchalance.

France’s players arrive with luxury bags

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Marcus Thuram

The Inter Milan striker grabbed attention on arrival with an oversized pine-green Chanel bag casually slung over his shoulder. Part of Chanel’s coveted 2019 collaboration with Pharrell, the quilted design with chunky chain hardware has become a sought-after collector’s piece, with listings reaching around $15,000 on the resale market.

Rayan Cherki

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{{^usCountry}} Midfielder Rayan Cherki arrived carrying a creamy beige Hermès Haut à Courroies (HAC), a smaller version of the heritage travel bag also spotted on teammate Dembélé. Considered the taller predecessor to the Birkin, the highly coveted piece is one of Hermès’ most exclusive designs. Adrien Rabiot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Midfielder Rayan Cherki arrived carrying a creamy beige Hermès Haut à Courroies (HAC), a smaller version of the heritage travel bag also spotted on teammate Dembélé. Considered the taller predecessor to the Birkin, the highly coveted piece is one of Hermès’ most exclusive designs. Adrien Rabiot {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Widely regarded as football’s reigning style icon, Rabiot anchored his look with a classic brown Louis Vuitton Keepall duffle in the house’s signature monogram canvas. Styled with a vintage graphic tee and relaxed denim, the timeless holdall added a grounded, heritage-travel element to his expertly curated streetwear look. Ousmane Dembélé {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Widely regarded as football’s reigning style icon, Rabiot anchored his look with a classic brown Louis Vuitton Keepall duffle in the house’s signature monogram canvas. Styled with a vintage graphic tee and relaxed denim, the timeless holdall added a grounded, heritage-travel element to his expertly curated streetwear look. Ousmane Dembélé {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dembélé kept things understated with a black leather Hermès Haut à Courroies (HAC), a spacious travel bag originally designed in 1892 to carry equestrian gear; the heritage piece brought a quiet luxury edge to his airport look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dembélé kept things understated with a black leather Hermès Haut à Courroies (HAC), a spacious travel bag originally designed in 1892 to carry equestrian gear; the heritage piece brought a quiet luxury edge to his airport look. {{/usCountry}}

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As designer handbags become the unexpected accessory of choice among football’s elite, France has set an early benchmark for World Cup style both on and off the field.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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