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Move over football kits: France’s players arrived with Chanel and Hermès bags instead

From Hermès travel icons to Chanel collector’s pieces, Les Bleus proved that their off-pitch style game is every bit as strong as their footballing credentials

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 03:28 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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While football teams usually arrive at international tournaments in identical, sterile sponsor tracksuits, the French national squad has turned the 2026 World Cup arrivals into a high-fashion runway, showcasing a masterclass in effortless luxury by styling six-figure women’s handbags with the ultimate athletic nonchalance.

France’s players arrive with luxury bags

Marcus Thuram

The Inter Milan striker grabbed attention on arrival with an oversized pine-green Chanel bag casually slung over his shoulder. Part of Chanel’s coveted 2019 collaboration with Pharrell, the quilted design with chunky chain hardware has become a sought-after collector’s piece, with listings reaching around $15,000 on the resale market.

Rayan Cherki

As designer handbags become the unexpected accessory of choice among football’s elite, France has set an early benchmark for World Cup style both on and off the field.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Move over football kits: France’s players arrived with Chanel and Hermès bags instead
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