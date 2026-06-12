Move over LBD, the sequinned mini is summer’s new party uniform

The little black dress has officially lost its grip on summer dressing. Frankly, with temperatures soaring, black feels a little too serious anyway. In its place? The sequinned mini dress, a playful, light-catching trend that has quietly taken over celebrity wardrobes. Palak Tiwari and Alexandra Leclerc Palak Tiwari's boho-glam sparkle Palak Tiwari recently gave the trend an edgy spin, pairing a dreamy orange sequinned dress with chunky statement jewellery. Instead of letting the shimmer do all the work, she added a sculptural choker, stacked bangles and oversized earrings for extra impact. How to steal the style:

Mix cool tones with warm metallics and warm tones with silver accents. The contrast instantly adds depth to the look.

Mahieka Sharma's birthday-girl glow For her birthday celebrations, Mahieka Sharma slipped into Clio Peppiatt's coveted Sunset Gradient mini and let the dress command attention. She balanced the kaleidoscopic sparkle with loose hair, a glossy pout and barely-there accessories, creating a look that felt polished without trying too hard. How to steal the style:

If your outfit is doing the heavy lifting, keep everything else pared back. Loose hair, glowing skin and one standout beauty detail are all you need.

Banita Sandhu's ivory moment While most celebrities reach for bold colours, Banita Sandhu proved that sparkle can be subtle too. Her ivory embellished dress, paired with tonal accessories, felt less party-ready and more quiet luxury. How to steal the style:

Choose pearl, champagne or ivory tones and keep your accessories in the same colour family. The tonal styling makes the look feel polished and expensive.

Alexandra Leclerc's paddock sparkle While most people reserve shimmer for parties, Alexandra Leclerc wore an ocean-blue embellished mini to a Formula 1 race weekend. The breezy colour palette and playful silhouette proved that sparkle can work just as well in the daytime as it does after dark. How to steal the style:

Look for aquatic shades like turquoise, seafoam or ocean blue and pair them with minimal accessories. The summery colour does all the work.