Nail rings are the new statement jewellery for the festive season

It’s 2025, and your fingers deserve more than just a simple ring! This festive season, take a cue from style-savvy actors like Kriti Sanon, Hina Khan, and Karishma Tanna, who are embracing the jewellery twist: nail rings. This festive season, take a cue from style-savvy actors like Kriti Sanon and Karishma Tanna, who are embracing the jewellery twist: nail rings (Photos: Instagram)

Bhavya from Bhavya Ramesh, a jewellery brand, shares that nails and nail art have become such a big part of self-expression today, and nail rings take that to another level.

Bhavya says, “They’re like little pieces of jewellery for your fingertips. During the festive season, everyone wants to adorn themselves, and jewelry naturally becomes the highlight. Nail rings just add that extra edge. They’re bold, playful, and instantly elevate your look.”

Adding further, “What I love is how versatile they are—they can be traditional if you style them with ethnic wear or completely costumey if you want to go all out for something like Halloween. They can be witchy, glam, or minimal, depending on your mood. And for people who don’t regularly do their nails, they’re the perfect shortcut—you can just wear them for a few hours, enjoy the look, and take them off.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Anisha Mittal and Isha Goyal, co-founders of House of Migo also add: “Bold, playful, and distinctly modern, nail rings are moving jewellery into exciting new territory. Unlike traditional heirloom pieces, these miniature showpieces instantly command attention, whether styled with a lehenga or a cocktail party ensemble. “Lightweight yet striking, nail rings add a rebellious twist to festive dressing, turning every gesture into a moment of sparkle,” says Anisha.

However, this isn’t entirely new. Jewellery designer Eina Ahluwalia shares, “I first noticed it on British jewellery designer Jasmine Alexander some 15 years ago. She had an accident while making jewellery, and she lost a part of her finger and crafted a prosthetic metal finger for herself. It’s now an integral part of her style. Jewellery as a form of self-expression knows no boundaries. Nail jewellery offers a playful way to break away from convention, even with traditional wear, as long as you wear it comfortably.”

Stylist Sahil Gulati’s hot take on nail rings? It’s all about balance. “Go big or go home, but not both! If your rings are bold, keep your nails simple. If your nails are a full-on party, pair them with minimalist rings. Gold rings shine with warm nail shades, while silver rings vibe best with cooler tones,” he says.

Where to shop the hottest nail rings: Amama

Bhavya Ramesh

Madiha Jaipur

Eurumme

Richa Baisa

Ayesha’s Nail Rings

Ishkaara

Oonth Prices start from ₹250 and go up to ₹4,000.

For those looking to splurge on luxury pieces, check out international brands like RÄTHEL & WOLF, Yeprem, and HUGO KREIT ranging from ₹25,000 to several lakhs.