Natasha Poonawalla’s cat motif dress is couture drama at its finest

Natasha Poonawalla leaned into full-blown couture drama with a look that balanced playfulness with precision. She wore a gown from Valentino’s Fall 2025 collection - sheer, sequinned, and intricately hand-embellished. The highlight was a bold cat motif across the bodice, brought to life entirely through beads and sequins.

Natasha Poonawalla shared pictures of her latest outing

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The silhouette stayed sleek and close to the body, while a high lace neckline and sheer full sleeves softened the overall look. She styled it with a pearl mini bag looped around her wrist, keeping things elegant but unexpected. A crystal headband and sharp sunglasses added a modern, slightly cinematic finish that elevated the look from whimsical to sharply fashion-forward.

STEAL THE STYLE

The motif moment: Look for embellished or printed statement dresses with bold, central motifs - animal graphics, surreal faces, or abstract placements

Sheer layering: Opt for mesh or lace overlays with high necklines to recreate that couture softness

Textures: Sequins, beads, and shimmer fabrics are key. Don’t shy away from shine

Accessories: Break the shimmer with a structured clutch or mini bag with pearl or metallic details. Slick hair, statement headband, and sharp sunglasses keep the look polished

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