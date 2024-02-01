 Office to party: How boots flex the fashion game in winter - Hindustan Times
Office to party: How boots flex the fashion game in winter

Office to party: How boots flex the fashion game in winter

By Ismat Tahseen
Feb 01, 2024 12:24 PM IST

From thigh-highs to ankle booties, channel your boot love in different ways this season

The cold weather and a pair of boots go hand in hand. While we don't have a harsh winter in Mumbai, it's certainly freezing in parts up north, making them a must have. This footwear aces both functional and aesthetic purposes. Once synonymous with biker girl chic, boots are so much more than that. They rev up date dressing, a classic pair even goes with work outfits and yes, the right pair can also rock the party. Here looking at a quick boots' style guide - whether you choose to layer up lightly or go full winter mode, this season.

Boots make for a stylish accessory that can help transition your look from day to night(Shutterstock)
Boots make for a stylish accessory that can help transition your look from day to night(Shutterstock)


Workplace chic

Match grey or black boots with black pants and a coat for some neat workplace style (Shutterstock)
Match grey or black boots with black pants and a coat for some neat workplace style (Shutterstock)

Of course boots can make for office dressing. Team classic black or grey boots with your pants and a long sweater or coat. Keep it simple and avoid flashy studs or colours.


Biker babe

Boots with buckles and zips perfectly rev up biker glam (Shutterstock)
Boots with buckles and zips perfectly rev up biker glam (Shutterstock)


Who doesn't love a pair of motorcycle boots? Flaunt some biker gal chic in a fitted pair of leather ankle boots with zips or other metal fittings. Switch to larger, clunky boots for a more grungy appeal.

Party pret

Wear a pair of thigh-high leather boots to ace the party look(Shutterstock)
Wear a pair of thigh-high leather boots to ace the party look(Shutterstock)

Heading to a sundowner or a night out? You can have fun choosing boots in different sizes, from thigh-high boots with a short dress to opting for different styles and textures - denim, sparkles and rhinestones or even a fringe. Pop colour boots work well with solid colour outfits.

Suede sass

Suede boots pair well with denim for a day around town(Shutterstock)
Suede boots pair well with denim for a day around town(Shutterstock)

Back from the 70s, suede boots are the darling of winter, riding on elegance and comfort at the same time. Got a date around town? Slip on a pair of suede boots with your denims or floral midi.

Animal print

Be a fashion vixen in these leopard print ankle-grazers(Shutterstock)
Be a fashion vixen in these leopard print ankle-grazers(Shutterstock)

Walk on the wild side, quite literally, with stylish animal print boots. We suggest you pair a leopard print with a black and white ensemble. They're perfect for revving up pastels and other neutral shades. Wear a pair with a baggy white shirt or blazer over a tank top and loose pants.

