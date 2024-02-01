Office to party: How boots flex the fashion game in winter

The cold weather and a pair of boots go hand in hand. While we don't have a harsh winter in Mumbai, it's certainly freezing in parts up north, making them a must have. This footwear aces both functional and aesthetic purposes. Once synonymous with biker girl chic, boots are so much more than that. They rev up date dressing, a classic pair even goes with work outfits and yes, the right pair can also rock the party. Here looking at a quick boots' style guide - whether you choose to layer up lightly or go full winter mode, this season. Boots make for a stylish accessory that can help transition your look from day to night(Shutterstock)



Workplace chic



Match grey or black boots with black pants and a coat for some neat workplace style (Shutterstock)

Of course boots can make for office dressing. Team classic black or grey boots with your pants and a long sweater or coat. Keep it simple and avoid flashy studs or colours.



Biker babe



Boots with buckles and zips perfectly rev up biker glam (Shutterstock)



Who doesn't love a pair of motorcycle boots? Flaunt some biker gal chic in a fitted pair of leather ankle boots with zips or other metal fittings. Switch to larger, clunky boots for a more grungy appeal.

Party pret

Wear a pair of thigh-high leather boots to ace the party look(Shutterstock)

Heading to a sundowner or a night out? You can have fun choosing boots in different sizes, from thigh-high boots with a short dress to opting for different styles and textures - denim, sparkles and rhinestones or even a fringe. Pop colour boots work well with solid colour outfits.





Suede sass

Suede boots pair well with denim for a day around town(Shutterstock)

Back from the 70s, suede boots are the darling of winter, riding on elegance and comfort at the same time. Got a date around town? Slip on a pair of suede boots with your denims or floral midi.

Animal print

Be a fashion vixen in these leopard print ankle-grazers(Shutterstock)

Walk on the wild side, quite literally, with stylish animal print boots. We suggest you pair a leopard print with a black and white ensemble. They're perfect for revving up pastels and other neutral shades. Wear a pair with a baggy white shirt or blazer over a tank top and loose pants.