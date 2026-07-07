Paris Haute Couture Week: Rahul Mishra, Dior and the standout fashion moments

Paris Haute Couture Week brought together heritage craftsmanship, bold creative vision and a star-studded guest list as Rahul Mishra and Dior presented two of the season’s most talked-about collections.

(L-R) Rahul Mishra's Devi collection and Dior's finale look which fuelled speculation about Taylor Swift's wedding dress.

Rahul Mishra unveiled his Fall 2026 haute couture collection, Devi, transforming the runway into a shrine celebrating the divine feminine through sculptural silhouettes and intricate Indian craftsmanship. The collection paid tribute to feminine strength through exceptional craftsmanship and storytelling. Models walked the runway like living temple sculptures, wearing hand-embroidered couture inspired by centuries-old idols, stone carvings and India’s rich artistic heritage.

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Businesswoman Isha Ambani attended Rahul Mishra’s show in a custom metallic grey corset gown featuring intricate embroidery, crystals and three-dimensional beadwork that echoed layered ceremonial necklaces.

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{{^usCountry}} Rapper Cardi B embraced the spirit of Devi in a sculptural ivory Rahul Mishra couture gown adorned with pearl, crystal and bead embroidery inspired by the jewellery of ancient temple deities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rapper Cardi B embraced the spirit of Devi in a sculptural ivory Rahul Mishra couture gown adorned with pearl, crystal and bead embroidery inspired by the jewellery of ancient temple deities. {{/usCountry}}

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The Dior show ended with a romantic white chiffon bridal gown featuring delicate lace, softly draped off-the-shoulder straps and an asymmetrical train. Coming just days after Dior designed Taylor Swift’s wedding dress, the ethereal finale sparked fresh conversation online, with many drawing comparisons between the runway look and the pop star’s bridal ensemble.

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Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer-husband Nick Jonas arrived hand in hand for Dior’s Fall/Winter 2026 haute couture show, with Priyanka turning heads in a vibrant floral-appliqué orange dress from Jonathan Anderson’s Cruise 2027 collection.

Actor Josh O’Connor attended the couture show wearing a checked semi-sheer ensemble from the upcoming Dior menswear collection, finished with a sequinned cravat.

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Singer Sabrina Carpenter wore a romantic semi-sheer white lace midi dress. The custom ensemble channeled an ethereal, fairy-tale aesthetic.