Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Your 2026 aesthetic picks, as per Pinterest

    Your OG vision board curators have spoken

    Updated on: Jan 14, 2026 12:35 AM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Pinterest Predicts' 2026 manifesto has declared what the aesthetic-curation engine's top picks are, when it comes to reinventing yourselves this year. 'Gimme gummy' to 'Glamoratti', 'Glitchy glam' to 'Extra celesstial' - the 21-part roulette of options will not fail to leave you spoilt for choice. The following, are our top picks, decoded.

    Your 2026 aesthetic picks, as per Pinterest (Photos: Pinterest)
    Your 2026 aesthetic picks, as per Pinterest (Photos: Pinterest)

    Cool blue tone

    Pinterest describes the cool blue aesthetic as "sub-zero sophistication." This is not necessarily a full-throttle comeback of the Y2K-inspired icy era, nor is it a full surrender to the pastel parade - reinterpretation on both ends though, is the brief. Think less nostalgia oriented and more forward-looking.

    Poetcore

    You don't have to have a way with words to embrace the Pinterest-approved poetcore aesthetic. Fingerless gloves in the summer, high-neck cottons, plaid blazers, chunky super-tan bags - all in all, it's dark academia, diluted to embrace personal style, leaving enough scope for imagination.

    Laced up

    More is more when it comes to lacing up your aesthetic. Lace will be taking the lead as per Pinterest, in 2026, this time not restricted by the typical spaces and silhouettes you expect to see them in. takes the lead in 2026. Lace-trimmed bomber jackets, frilly bandana, crocheted phone cases - with this there's only one rule: That there are no rules.

    Vamp romantic

    This year, beauty gets its edge back with Pinterest forecasting both millennials and Gen Z as embracing after-hours-coded glam. Think inky black nails, soft goth waves and smudged smoky eyes - upped with dollops of gloss for maximum impact. Dark, dramatic and undeniably captivating, it's giving sophisticated siren.

    Opera aesthetic

    Prep for the theatrics! Dramatic drapes, red roses and dark cabaret soundtracks makeup the mood board for this one, with a heightened focus on opulence and updated vintage cues. It's the kind of personal curation that deserve and command an audience.

    Which of these aesthetics do you feel drawn to the most?

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Your 2026 Aesthetic Picks, As Per Pinterest
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Your 2026 Aesthetic Picks, As Per Pinterest
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes