Your 2026 aesthetic picks, as per Pinterest
Your OG vision board curators have spoken
Pinterest Predicts' 2026 manifesto has declared what the aesthetic-curation engine's top picks are, when it comes to reinventing yourselves this year. 'Gimme gummy' to 'Glamoratti', 'Glitchy glam' to 'Extra celesstial' - the 21-part roulette of options will not fail to leave you spoilt for choice. The following, are our top picks, decoded.
Cool blue tone
Pinterest describes the cool blue aesthetic as "sub-zero sophistication." This is not necessarily a full-throttle comeback of the Y2K-inspired icy era, nor is it a full surrender to the pastel parade - reinterpretation on both ends though, is the brief. Think less nostalgia oriented and more forward-looking.
Poetcore
You don't have to have a way with words to embrace the Pinterest-approved poetcore aesthetic. Fingerless gloves in the summer, high-neck cottons, plaid blazers, chunky super-tan bags - all in all, it's dark academia, diluted to embrace personal style, leaving enough scope for imagination.
Laced up
More is more when it comes to lacing up your aesthetic. Lace will be taking the lead as per Pinterest, in 2026, this time not restricted by the typical spaces and silhouettes you expect to see them in. takes the lead in 2026. Lace-trimmed bomber jackets, frilly bandana, crocheted phone cases - with this there's only one rule: That there are no rules.
Vamp romantic
This year, beauty gets its edge back with Pinterest forecasting both millennials and Gen Z as embracing after-hours-coded glam. Think inky black nails, soft goth waves and smudged smoky eyes - upped with dollops of gloss for maximum impact. Dark, dramatic and undeniably captivating, it's giving sophisticated siren.
Opera aesthetic
Prep for the theatrics! Dramatic drapes, red roses and dark cabaret soundtracks makeup the mood board for this one, with a heightened focus on opulence and updated vintage cues. It's the kind of personal curation that deserve and command an audience.
