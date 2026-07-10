Power dressing decoded: How to pick the right blazer length for your pantsuit

When Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir appeared in a crisp white pantsuit featuring a noticeably cropped blazer at the ongoing NATO Summit, the look garnered attention online over the jacket’s length. Many contrasted it with the longer blazers often favoured by Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who opted for a green pantsuit with a longer jacket.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Iceland Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir at the NATO Summit (Credits: Reuters)

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While shorter jackets create a youthful, contemporary silhouette by visually elongating the legs, longer blazers project authority, structure and a more classic tailored aesthetic. Neither is inherently better. Experts say the answer lies in balancing proportions and getting the right tailoring and fit.

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The secret to a well-tailored suit? It’s all about proportions

{{^usCountry}} For fashion designer Ashna Vaswani, the conversation about jacket length begins much earlier than the final hem. “Tailoring begins long before the first seam is stitched. It begins with proportion,” she says. She explains that a successful suit isn’t built around a single element. Instead, every component - from the shoulders and waist to the trousers and shoes - works together to create visual harmony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For fashion designer Ashna Vaswani, the conversation about jacket length begins much earlier than the final hem. “Tailoring begins long before the first seam is stitched. It begins with proportion,” she says. She explains that a successful suit isn’t built around a single element. Instead, every component - from the shoulders and waist to the trousers and shoes - works together to create visual harmony. {{/usCountry}}

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She continues, “The shoulder establishes presence. The waist creates intention. The trouser completes the architecture. Its length is never an isolated decision; it determines how the silhouette meets the ground, how the body moves through space and how light travels across the garment.”

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Vaswani adds that fabric plays a key role in determining a suit’s silhouette. While structured textiles hold their shape, softer fabrics create movement, meaning the jacket length should complement both the material and the wearer. For anyone investing in a pantsuit, she recommends focusing on strong tailoring rather than chasing trends. One final tip: always try on a suit with the shoes you plan to wear, as heel height can subtly alter how the jacket and trousers fall together.

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No one-size-fits-all: The blazer length that works for you

Stylist Vhikram Sseth says, “There is no universally ideal blazer length. The key is to look at the outfit as a whole. The length should support the overall silhouette rather than become the focal point.”

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Cropped blazer: Ends above the hips, drawing attention to waist and makes legs look longer. Best paired with high-waisted trousers.

Hip-length blazer: Falls around hip bone, Most versatile option and works well across body types.

Longline blazer: Extends below hips, creating an elongated, silhouette. Pairs especially well with wide-leg trousers and monochrome looks.