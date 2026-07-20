Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a yellow silk saree at the Ramayana event in Delhi

Rakul Preet Singh made a strong case for daytime festive dressing as she stepped out in New Delhi for the promotions of her upcoming film. Dressed in a vibrant yellow silk saree, the actor struck the perfect balance between tradition and modernity.

Rakul Preet Singh was styled by Ami Patel (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The silver checks and rich zari border lent the six yards a subtle sheen, while a strapless embroidered gold blouse added a contemporary edge. She elevated the look with a layered kundan choker, matching earrings, a pearl-studded kamarbandh and stacked bangles, proving that statement jewellery can still feel elegant when paired with a clean silhouette.

Soft glam makeup, a sleek middle-parted low ponytail and barely-there waves completed the polished ensemble, making it a look that's ideal for haldi ceremonies, festive brunches or intimate wedding celebrations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Steal The Style Choose a bright yellow silk saree with woven checks or a subtle zari border for a fresh daytime look

Pair it with a structured strapless, sweetheart-neck blouse, or a strapless corset in metallic gold to give the traditional drape a modern update

Let one statement piece lead the styling: a layered kundan choker works beautifully with matching earrings

Add a pearl or kundan waist belt if you're dressing for a wedding function

Keep your makeup warm and glowing with golden tones, peachy cheeks and a nude lip

Finish with a sleek low ponytail or soft waves to let the jewellery and saree take centre stage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Steal The Style Choose a bright yellow silk saree with woven checks or a subtle zari border for a fresh daytime look

Pair it with a structured strapless, sweetheart-neck blouse, or a strapless corset in metallic gold to give the traditional drape a modern update

Let one statement piece lead the styling: a layered kundan choker works beautifully with matching earrings

Add a pearl or kundan waist belt if you're dressing for a wedding function

Keep your makeup warm and glowing with golden tones, peachy cheeks and a nude lip

Finish with a sleek low ponytail or soft waves to let the jewellery and saree take centre stage {{/usCountry}}

Read More