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Ralph Lauren sells 45k Bandhani print skirt, desis say 'we're tired man'

Weeks after the jhumka row, the American fashion brand faces fresh backlash over its latest Bandhani skirt.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 04:25 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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American luxury label Ralph Lauren is facing backlash once again after listing a Bandhani-inspired skirt on its website without clearly acknowledging its Indian origins by naming it ‘Print Cotton Wrap Skirt.’ This comes just a month after criticism over their 'vintage earrings' referencing South Asian jhumkas.

Ralph Lauren’s Bandhani Skirt

Ralph Lauren listed a Bandhani-print skirt on its website,

Priced at 44,800, the skirt features a wrap silhouette with a tie-up waist and flowy hem, described as drawing from traditional Bandhani tie-dye. However, users pointed out that the design appears printed rather than using the authentic tie-and-dye craft, which originates from Gujarat and Rajasthan and is traditionally created by hand-tying fabric before dyeing.

Bandhani skirt leaves Indians furious

The omission of credit to the craft's heritage has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with users accusing global fashion houses of appropriating Indian designs without proper acknowledgment or fair compensation to artisans. A user wrote, "We're so tired, man. 'Zara, Ralph, the Prada chapals. Like LEAVE US ALONE." “Bandhini chor! Be inspired but give the artisan and pay them to credit, or better still, take make authentic items,” wrote another.

A pattern of 'Inspiration'

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Ralph Lauren sells 45k Bandhani print skirt, desis say 'we're tired man'
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Ralph Lauren sells 45k Bandhani print skirt, desis say 'we're tired man'
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