Ralph Lauren sells ₹45k Bandhani print skirt, desis say 'we're tired man'

American luxury label Ralph Lauren is facing backlash once again after listing a Bandhani-inspired skirt on its website without clearly acknowledging its Indian origins by naming it ‘Print Cotton Wrap Skirt.’ This comes just a month after criticism over their 'vintage earrings' referencing South Asian jhumkas. Ralph Lauren listed a Bandhani-print skirt on its website,

Ralph Lauren’s Bandhani Skirt Priced at ₹44,800, the skirt features a wrap silhouette with a tie-up waist and flowy hem, described as drawing from traditional Bandhani tie-dye. However, users pointed out that the design appears printed rather than using the authentic tie-and-dye craft, which originates from Gujarat and Rajasthan and is traditionally created by hand-tying fabric before dyeing.

Bandhani skirt leaves Indians furious The omission of credit to the craft's heritage has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with users accusing global fashion houses of appropriating Indian designs without proper acknowledgment or fair compensation to artisans. A user wrote, "We're so tired, man. 'Zara, Ralph, the Prada chapals. Like LEAVE US ALONE." “Bandhini chor! Be inspired but give the artisan and pay them to credit, or better still, take make authentic items,” wrote another.

A pattern of 'Inspiration' Prada- In 2025, Prada faced backlash for showcasing sandals resembling Kolhapuri chappals at luxury price points, without acknowledgement. The credit came only after the brand faced criticism online.

Dior- Dior drew flak for a ₹1.6 crore coat featuring intricate mukaish work from Lucknow, with no mention of the craft or its artisans, in 2025.

Dolce & Gabbana - The luxury Italian fashion house sparked conversation with a Trevi Fountain-inspired bag that closely resembled traditional carved sandalwood or walnut wooden boxes seen particularly in Kashmir, as well as in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where the wood carving craft holds a GI tag.

(Written by Snigdha Nalini Oreya)