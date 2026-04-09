After their lavish Udaipur wedding in February, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda chose to slow things down with an intimate reception in Virajpet, Kodagu, on April 6. Held just a day after the bride’s birthday in her hometown, the evening felt deeply personal, with the couple honouring her Coorg roots. Rashmika wore a pink and olive-green Kanjeevaram silk saree for the occasion, but skipped the conventional drape in favour of the traditional Kodava style.

Rashmika Mandanna's Coorg-drape saree carries a rich cultural history

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Kodagu drape is instantly recognisable. Here, the pleats are tucked at the back instead of the front, while the pallu is brought over the right shoulder and secured neatly. Styled with heirloom Kodava jewellery such as the Pathak necklace, Kokkethathi pendant, and layered gold details, her look paid an ode to her heritage.

The story behind the Kodava drape

The Kodagu saree is rooted in functionality. Historically worn by women of the Kodava community, the back-pleated structure allowed women ease of movement across Coorg’s hilly terrain, whether in coffee plantations or during daily chores. Over time, what began as a practical choice evolved into identity.

Rashmika Mandanna's personal style

At the couple’s wedding reception in Hyderabad earlier in March, Rashmika's mother was seen in a pink silk saree draped in the same style. This wasn’t the first time the Kodagu drape has appeared in Rashmika’s wardrobe. The actor has returned to the drape over the years, from a blue silk saree at a childhood friend’s wedding in 2024 to a georgette version back in 2022.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

rashmika mandanna See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON