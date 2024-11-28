Ready, set, shop: Your ultimate guide to Black Friday bargains

Black Friday isn’t just a shopping day; it’s a global celebration of unbeatable deals and must-have finds. What started in the United States as a retail tradition has now become the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season worldwide. Black Friday is the ultimate shopping event, offering massive discounts across beauty, tech, and fashion.

For avid shoppers, it’s the perfect chance to tick off wishlist items at prices too good to resist. The excitement doesn’t stop there—Cyber Monday extends the thrill, offering a full weekend of online discounts.

From cutting-edge tech gadgets to luxury beauty products and head-turning fashion pieces, the season has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for thoughtful gifts or treating yourself, the variety is endless.

Here’s a breakdown of some must-watch brands for 2024, categorised to simplify your hunt:

Beauty and self-care steals

Nykaa: The Pink Friday Sale is on until December 1, with up to 60% off on over 1,900 beauty brands, including makeup, skincare, fragrances, and haircare.

Mac Beauty: From now until December 2, buy two products and get one free. Exclusions include mini products, Viva Glam, and new launches.

The Body Shop: Enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on select products.

Bath & Body Works: Early Black Friday deal – selected body care items available at ₹799.

Apparel and clothing deals

Aldo: Score a flat 50% off on stylish footwear and chic handbags until November 29.

H&M: The Black Friday Sale kicks off on November 29, with deals throughout the week on trendy wardrobe essentials.

Tata CLiQ (Fashion, Luxury, Palette): The Black Friday sale is ongoing from November 23 to December 2, featuring several luxury and fashion finds.

Adidas: Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals run from November 25 to December 2. Get up to 60% off plus an extra 20% on purchases over ₹4,999.

Myntra: Starting November 27, the Myntra Black Friday Sale offers 50-80% off on fashion, luxe, beauty, and international brands.

Other brands on sale are Zara, Forever New, Puma, Charles & Keith, Vero Moda, Marks & Spencer, Victoria's Secret to name a few.

E-Commerce

Amazon: The Black Friday sale is happening from November 21 to November 29. Grab discounts on smart home gadgets, laptops, and more.

Flipkart: Shop tech gadgets and home essentials with great deals until November 29.

Croma: Black Friday deals till December 1 include discounts on smartphones, appliances, and electronics.

Home decor and furniture bargains

Home Centre: Enjoy up to 60% off on homeware and 40% off on select furniture until December 1.

Nestasia: Grab up to 60% off, plus an extra 10% discount.

Pottery Barn: The Black Friday Sale features up to 50% off on furniture, lighting, and home essentials.

Pepperfry: Get upto 75% off along with upto 20% cashback and free shipping on thousands of products.

Restaurants and food

Eateries in the Capital are also slowly catching up on the trend. “Black Friday presents the perfect occasion to indulge our patrons with something truly exceptional. In today’s world, retail therapy has evolved beyond shopping, with discerning travelers and groundbreaking innovations in the hospitality industry,” shares Ashish Kadyan, Founder - Norman, a cocktail bar at JW Marriot, Aerocity, New Delhi. The bar is offering flat 50% off on signature Picante and Painkiller cocktails and inviting the guests to delve into bold yet sophisticated creations. Another exciting opportunity for revellers is a ‘Black Pub Crawl’ by Fort City, Effingut, and Flow Brewpub for ₹999.

Shop smarter, not harder

Black Friday is the ultimate test of smart shopping. A little preparation goes a long way in making the most of the year’s biggest sales.

Start with a wishlist to avoid falling for flashy deals on things you don’t really need. “Arrive on time and know exactly what product or brand you’re after to make the most of your shopping experience,” advises Shikha Dhandhia, a personal shopper.

Online sales often kick off at midnight or earlier, so set alarms and shop from your couch to skip the chaos.

Before buying, double-check return policies just in case you change your mind later, suggests Sukhneett Wadhwa, a content creator.

To avoid scams, stick to trusted retailers and always read product reviews. Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true and ensure the website uses secure payment methods (look for “https” in the URL).

“Invest in high-quality pieces that can last for years,” recommends personal stylist Aditi Bhatia. With a clear plan and a bit of caution, Black Friday shopping can be both rewarding and stress-free.