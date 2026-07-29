Remembering ‘Gudda’: House of Rohit Bal returns to the runway with Dastkar

It was an emotional night at the Taj Palace as the House of Rohit Bal presented its latest collection at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an FDCI Initiative.

Honouring the legendary late designer fondly known as ‘Gudda’, the show was a homage to his legacy, his signature style (Photo: FDCI Instagram)

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Honouring the legendary late designer fondly known as ‘Gudda’, the show was a homage to his legacy, his signature style, and artisans who helped bring his vision to life over the last three decades.

Titled Dastkar, an Urdu word for craftsman, the show shifted the spotlight directly onto the quietly skilled embroiderers, weavers, and pattern-makers of the atelier.

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{{^usCountry}} The collection was a true tribute to Gudda’s iconic aesthetic, filling the runway with classic velvet fabrics, fine silks, and heavy zardozi hand-embroidery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The collection was a true tribute to Gudda’s iconic aesthetic, filling the runway with classic velvet fabrics, fine silks, and heavy zardozi hand-embroidery. {{/usCountry}}

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His cherished, timeless motifs took center stage once again, featuring intricate lotuses, chinar leaves, and delicate floral vines highlighted by subtle pearl work and rich gold threading.

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The runway featured a mix of classic, regal silhouettes that the master couturier was best known for. Models walked in rich velvet sherwanis and tailored bandhgalas for men, along with voluminous lehengas, sheer embroidered capes, and floor-sweeping jackets for women.

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With a royal colour palette of deep jewel tones, ivory, and metallic accents, the show felt less like a standard seasonal release and more like a celebratory thank-you note, reminding everyone in the room of Gudda’s everlasting impact on Indian fashion.