Rihanna gives casualwear a luxe twist with Sabyasachi jewels in New York City

Spotted in New York City in the early hours of Wednesday following her appearance at the Met Gala 2026, pop icon Rihanna was seen wearing glittering jewellery by Indian couturier Sabyasachi. But it was not the jewellery itself, rather the way she styled it, that drew everybody's attention. Rihanna keeps the glamour going after the Met Gala with Sabyasachi jewellery. (Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna was spotted donning a black jacket, sweatpants, a cap, and matching flats. She anchored her all-black off-duty look with a statement, layered necklace from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. Crafted in 18k gold, the piece featured a mix of morganite, opal, emerald, turquoise, and EF VVS VS diamonds, creating a richly detailed, multi-stone composition.

Sabyasachi posted the images on their official Instagram account.

Take a look at the post here.