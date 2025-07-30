Rohit Bal's enduring legacy taken forward by his design team

They say the artist may depart, but the art endures. This was proven true during Rohit Bal’s show at Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance Brands an initiative of FDCI. Model Lakshmi Rana in Rohit Bal's iconic kalidaar dress.

This showcase was the first time an Indian brand presented a collection following the passing of its eponymous designer; a fresh chapter for both Rohit Bal Couture and the country’s fashion sphere. Spearheaded by creative director Fraze Tasnim, Kash-Gul was a reflection of Bal’s design sensibilities and deep love for Kashmir — from the all-white set to the fragrance of Rajnigandha or soulful live music.

Model Lakshmi Rana opened the show in Bal’s patent ivory kalidaar anarkali, paired with a grand floral cape. Long-time collaborator, model Indrani Dasgupta was also part of the lineup, while his signature floral and animal motifs took centre stage.

At curtain call, the models broke into a jig in a reminder that the showcase was, afterall, a celebration of Bal’s life.