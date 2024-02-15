Sanya Malhotra keeps it classy in a 3D floral saree

Actor Sanya Malhotra looks ethereal as she poses in a black 3D floral saree from designer Shriya Khanna. Exuding of vintage charm, the pre-draped saree comes with a floral gauze-like pallu and a slit that can be removed. Featuring digitally cut flowers that are appliqued onto the organza saree to create the pallu, she aces the look and how! Sanya Malhotra in a Shriya Khanna floral saree(Photo: Instagram)

Sanya Malhotra in a 3D black floral saree(Photo: Instagram)

She pairs it with a sequin halterneck blouse and closes off with a clean glam. Kohled eyes, nude lips and brown contour complements the look. For accessorising, she chose green beaded earrings and a ring. With pulled back hair and an oversized black flower attached to her hair, she finished the look.