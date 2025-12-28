Sequins may seem like a Y2K-era sensory overdose with a side of tack, especially when this season's winter wardrobe revamps have all been rather old-money coded. BUT, hear us out. Sequins aren't over — you're just styling them wrong (Photos: Instagram)

The sequin aesthetic may have suffered a fall from grace for its attention-seeking nature, particularly when you hold it against the standards of the fashion police's collective conscience of aspirational dressing. That being said, what's a look that doesn't make heads turn when you walk in the room?

Long story short — if you think sequins are a thing of the past, you're just styling it wrong. Now with your New Year's Eve bangers just around the corner, these 3 hacks very well have the potential to crown you the bona fide it-girl of your party circle (if you've already not assumed your throne). Read on.