Sequins aren't over — you're just styling them wrong
Let's be real, they're too it-girl coded to be out
Sequins may seem like a Y2K-era sensory overdose with a side of tack, especially when this season's winter wardrobe revamps have all been rather old-money coded. BUT, hear us out.
The sequin aesthetic may have suffered a fall from grace for its attention-seeking nature, particularly when you hold it against the standards of the fashion police's collective conscience of aspirational dressing. That being said, what's a look that doesn't make heads turn when you walk in the room?
Long story short — if you think sequins are a thing of the past, you're just styling it wrong. Now with your New Year's Eve bangers just around the corner, these 3 hacks very well have the potential to crown you the bona fide it-girl of your party circle (if you've already not assumed your throne). Read on.
Commit
Go all out. And by that we mean, coat every limb of yours in sequins. If you're thinking of putting your A-line all-sequin skater dress to use, hate to break it to you, but it won't land the way you're wanting it to. Our suggestion? Nothing like an all-sequin full-length maxi, with special cinching emphasis on your arms and waist; because as far as silhouettes go, sequins work best when snatched, or allowed limited movement around your frame. Keep the hair fresh and the toes high, and a few swipes of lip gloss later, you're gold baby!
Sensory play
This is where the movement analytics come in. High-hem cuts which hang off the shoulder could look chic, but if you're dabbling in all-sequin territory, it very well has the potential to end up looking like a glittering sack. Avoid the mess. Go for large-form sequins in the style of a sheath dress — firm on the shoulders, dangling by the legs and let the dress, and you, catch the light.
Sexy in sheer
Opting for sheer panels sprinkled with sequins, not only ups the oomph, but also allows you some space to break the monotony if you're not entirely sure about going all-out in sequins. Understated and sexy, this one's a true sartorial power move if you pick your pieces right.
So sequins for winter? Actually groundbreaking.