Shah Rukh Khan rocks a trendsetting bracelet stack, let's break it down

Shah Rukh Khan debuted a whole new look at a press conference in Mumbai yesterday. Known for sporting long locks in recent times, SRK unveiled his new edgy appearance, complemented by a striking outfit. The actor rocked a black graphic T-shirt, paired with trendy black flared pants, white sneakers, and a black baseball cap — courtesy of his son Aryan's label, D'Yavol X. But what truly stole the spotlight was his curated luxury bracelet stack. SRK sported a black braided bracelet, a diamond tennis bracelet, the Cartier Ecrou De Bracelet (priced at ₹6,95,000), and the Juste Un Clou (worth ₹11,90,000). Shah Rukh Khan rocks a trendsetting bracelet stack

Tips on bracelet stacking

Bracelet stacks are one of the biggest accessory trends of 2024 and since the Baadshah of Bollywood has always been up to date with fashion trends, it's not surprising that he would accessorise so impeccably. Stacking bracelets are a super simple way to elevate even the most basic outfits; but while you may not have the budget for the exact ones SRK sports, remember that you can always shop for second-hand jewellery. Thrifting is also a good option.

You can always elevate even the simplest outfits by layering bracelets with flair but there are a few rules you should follow: always mix chunky and delicate pieces that share similar elements for a cohesive and balanced look. It is also recommended to pair gemstone or bead bracelets in complementary colours. Mixing metals, however controversial it might appear, is always a good idea since it can add a lot more dimension to your everyday fits. Additionally, don’t shy away from contrasting shades, since the difference can add a focal point to your look. If you're more of a minimalist, layering thin bangles also adds a wonderful touch to your whole ensemble.

Whether you’re going for edgy, classic, or eclectic, thoughtful layering can transform even the most basic ensemble into something truly eye-catching. Take a page from SRK’s playbook this season and let your accessories do the talking!