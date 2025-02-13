Shakira’s latest fiery red custom Anamika Khanna look is giving ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ energy

Singer Shakira mesmerised her fans across the Indian subcontinent during her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour. The global pop sensation, known for her electrifying stage presence and distinctive dance moves, delivered a power-packed performance while donning a breathtaking ensemble that captured her fierce energy. Shakira in custom Anamika Khanna

Setting the stage on fire, she performed in a striking custom fiery red two-piece set from Indian designer Anamika Khanna. The outfit featured a dazzling bralette top, adorned with intricate threadwork, shimmering beads, and sparkling Swarovski crystals and a matching flowing layered skirt.

The top has a plunging neckline and delicate diamond embellishments cascading from the centre while the skirt added an element of drama to her look with beautiful feather detailing at the waist.