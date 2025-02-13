Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shakira’s latest fiery red custom Anamika Khanna look is giving ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ energy

ByAkshita Prakash
Feb 13, 2025 03:45 PM IST

During her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, Shakira captivated audiences with a custom fiery red ensemble by Anamika Khanna.

Singer Shakira mesmerised her fans across the Indian subcontinent during her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour. The global pop sensation, known for her electrifying stage presence and distinctive dance moves, delivered a power-packed performance while donning a breathtaking ensemble that captured her fierce energy.

Shakira in custom Anamika Khanna
Shakira in custom Anamika Khanna

Setting the stage on fire, she performed in a striking custom fiery red two-piece set from Indian designer Anamika Khanna. The outfit featured a dazzling bralette top, adorned with intricate threadwork, shimmering beads, and sparkling Swarovski crystals and a matching flowing layered skirt.

The top has a plunging neckline and delicate diamond embellishments cascading from the centre while the skirt added an element of drama to her look with beautiful feather detailing at the waist.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On