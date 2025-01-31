Can't drag yourself for a shampoo sesh? Ballerina buns to boxer braids, 5 hairstyles you can rock with greasy hair

Have to get to work but need a quick shampoo first? Ballerina buns to boxer braids: Chic greasy hairstyles that will allow you to skip shampoo day in style

While this may seem like a total breeze and just a 15-minute detour to the bathroom during Summers, it's an extreme, EXTREME sport during the winters. Luckily, the styling Gods have this one figured out for the extra cold girlies. Here are a few chic hairstyles that will allow you to push your shampoo day, by 24 hours or more.

Ballerina bun

It's just a tight rounded bun secured with extra safety pins but the sleek, clean and elegant finish it gives may just make you forget that you have a greasy scalp. The chic hairstyle gets its name from being a popular pick for ballet performances and other such formal events. Nonetheless, you can play around with texture and easily give it a more relaxed vibe.

Boxer braids

If the quality of practicality was a hairstyle, it would be the boxer braids. These are essentially 2 Dutch braids worn, starting from the forehead and down and along the nape of one's neck. If you mean business for the day and want to run around getting your errands checked and work done, think no further.

Bubble ponytail

Playful at best, kitschy at worst, you need to step out in a bubble ponytail one of these days! Contending to be the simplest do on this list, bubble ponytails comprise of a high ponytail, gifted texture by placing rubber bands and regular intervals across the length to give the illusion of, well, bubbles. The ways to have fun with this are literally endless.

Half up-half down

You've probably done this a plenty already, but that's no reason to ignore how helpful this style is. If you style your hair often, a recurring problem faced would be the length of your hair looking fresh as a daisy, only preceded by a greasy, sticky scalp. The half up-half down then camouflages the grease like it was never there. A true game changer.

Slicked back

The slicked black look is another hairstyle which allows the still fresh lengths of the hair to shine through while the extra oil on your scalp is put to good use to make it look like 'high fashion' if you may. Set the scalp in place and leave the tresses open or scoop them into a pony, your call.

Which of these are you excited to try your hand at first?