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Simone Ashley shows how to master white-on-white dressing at Wimbledon 2026

Simone Ashley embraced Wimbledon 2026's signature all-white style in Ralph Lauren. Here's how to recreate her chic monochrome look.

Published on: Jul 06, 2026 01:02 PM IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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Actor Simone Ashley delivered a lesson in effortless summer dressing at Wimbledon 2026, stepping out in a head-to-toe Ralph Lauren look that embraced the tournament’s signature all-white aesthetic. The Bridgerton star paired tailored white shorts with a silky camisole, layered under a crisp button-down shirt worn open for a relaxed yet polished finish. Complete with spectator brogues and a structured top-handle bag, her outfit proved that monochrome dressing can feel fresh, elegant and timeless.

Simone Ashley at the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships (Credits: Instagram)
Simone Ashley at the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships (Credits: Instagram)

How to recreate Simone Ashley’s look:

  • Layer your whites: Pair a silky camisole with a crisp cotton shirt worn open for depth and texture
  • Choose tailored separates: Opt for structured shorts or trousers instead of denim
  • Mix fabrics: Combine cotton, silk and linen to add dimension to an all-white outfit
  • Ground the look with classic shoes: Loafers or spectator brogues keep the outfit sophisticated
  • Add structured accessories: A top-handle bag and minimal jewellery elevate the monochrome palette

 
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