The only 5 Spring wardrobe staples you need to channel your inner, effortless It Girl

The fashion unconscious may categorise Spring by a steep soar in the temperatures but for the fashion girlies, it signals an incoming wardrobe haul — or ten! Flimsy, flirty silhouettes, brighter-toned neutrals, classic breezy prints and everything adjacent to these thumb rules of Spring fashion, are of course must-haves. But, Who What Wear has curated a crisp list of international It-Girl-approved Spring wardrobe staples which will elevate your fashion score, right with the hot air temps on the rise. Ballet sneakers to pencil skirts: These 5 Spring wardrobe staples will elevate you to It Girl status

Lace dresses

Sheer — like REALLY sheer, full-length dresses, lined with a ruffle here, and a slit there, layered with a casual, worn-out throw on IS the 'pretty girl mantra', like Jennie belts it out. Feeling rebellious? The authentic way to go about this is opt for a lace number that's completely see-through. Make it PG-13 though with a form-fitting slip inside and you're golden.

Mini skorts

We love a good functional fashion silhouette finding the spotlight, and this Spring, the skorts are up for their moment. Beyond the gym and an aesthetic racquet game here and there, the fashion value of skorts is something really overlooked. The only trick to keep in mind with this one is to go SHORT SHORT. It's the season of the minis after all.

Ballet sneakers

You may hate them because they aren't exactly the prettiest pair on the rack or you may love them for how perfect a balance they strike between mainstream and indie fashion; but nonetheless, ballet sneakers are as in this season as it gets. Still fighting the whimsical French pixie-core aesthetic? Just put on a pair, they're actually kinda really cute and will grow on you!

Pencil skirts

It's definitely not all casual this Spring because pencil skirts are back in vogue and how! Now even a basic fashion girlie should know how to work a pencil skirt, but keep in mind that we aren't going for business casual at all with these curve-caressing pieces. Crop spaghettis, baby tees, frilly barely-there negligees — that's the vibe.

Trench coats

The most atypical rank on the list, trench coats are very much still in for Spring. Now these aren't the heavy, burly ones which will give you a heat stroke in this weather. Single-breasted variants in significantly lighter textures layered over a luxe basic and your favourite pair of jeans. Don't forget the sunnies when styling this one!

So which of these is still missing from your Spring shopping haul?