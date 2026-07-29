Tarun Tahiliani skips the runway for a slow gallery show in New Delhi

Swapping the fast-paced catwalk for a slow-paced gallery experience, couturier Tarun Tahiliani unveiled his latest collection, Navaratna at Bikaner House in the Capital.

Couturier Tarun Tahiliani unveiled his latest collection, Navaratna at Bikaner House in the Capital (Photo: Instagram)

The offsite showcase was held as part Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an FDCI Initiative.

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Instead of the usual crowded runway layout, Tahiliani turned the venue into a multi-sensory walkthrough spanning nine galleries.

Visitors moved at their own pace through rooms equipped with projection mapping, rain soundscapes, percussion, and over 50 mannequins showcasing his signature sculpted corsetry, fluid drapes, and rich jewel tones.

A central hall featured 12 models in continuous movement.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining his decision to break away from standard fashion show formats, Tahiliani shared: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining his decision to break away from standard fashion show formats, Tahiliani shared: {{/usCountry}}

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Even though our show was successful last year, we didn't get a new way of showing India... Our writing and our tour is about detail that I don't even think people in the West can comprehend... I wanted to do something where people could really see the detail, be able to stop, if you want to spend four minutes in front of a garment. So, we decided to take nine rooms and do a scenography so everyone will have a much better experience."

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Addressing the technical challenges of typical fashion shows, he noted, “The lighting at shows is often so strong because you're trying to light four cameras, and one thing kills the other. The models go by, and how much do you really see? This way, people can take their time and appreciate the workmanship up close."

The designer also spoke about the stress surrounding recent public reactions and online commentary, explaining why cancelling or stepping back was never an option for him, “There was all this stress on me... people were writing to me saying, 'Do you think it is correct [to do the show]?' And I said, yes, I think it is correct... People don't have jobs, that's why they are there. Should we now make it worse by shutting down?"

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Reflecting on national pride and his commitment to Indian craft, Tahiliani added, “Our generation has allowed this to happen. We never put our foot down. We just went along and everyone said, 'Zip it up and just go down further into this craziness.' But there are ideals, there are values, there is vision. Gandhi did it, and yesterday we have seen it again. I woke up with a huge sense of renewal and hope. I am not leaving this country. I love it here, and I hope we can all get a little bit of fresh air and rebirth the way we function as Indians for India.”

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