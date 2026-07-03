Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kick off wedding celebrations with star-studded rehearsal dinner

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially began their wedding celebrations on July 2 with an intimate yet star-studded rehearsal dinner at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The pre-wedding event brought together an impressive mix of celebrities from music, Hollywood and the NFL, setting the tone for what is expected to be one of the year's most talked-about celebrity weddings.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kick off wedding celebrations with stars

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The couple kept a relatively low profile as guests arrived at the iconic venue, while fans and photographers gathered outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of the celebrations. Around the arena, security was heightened, with police erecting barricades as the evening unfolded.

Abigail Anderson and Jack Antonoff

Among some of the high-profile arrivals was singer Selena Gomez, who stepped out in a strapless black dress paired with Fernando Jorge diamond jewellery. Taylor's longtime collaborator and close friend Jack Antonoff also attended, arriving alongside his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff.

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{{^usCountry}} Taylor's childhood best friend Abigail Anderson was spotted making her way into the venue, while Little Big Town singer Kimberly Schlapman embraced understated glamour in a blush pink satin mini dress finished with a delicate lace-trimmed hem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taylor's childhood best friend Abigail Anderson was spotted making her way into the venue, while Little Big Town singer Kimberly Schlapman embraced understated glamour in a blush pink satin mini dress finished with a delicate lace-trimmed hem. {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Bradley Cooper was also seen leaving girlfriend Gigi Hadid's New York City home before heading to the rehearsal dinner, further adding to the evening's impressive guest list that blended Hollywood stars, musicians and sporting personalities.

The rehearsal dinner marks the beginning of a weekend of celebrations expected to be attended by the couple's closest family and friends. While details surrounding the wedding remain closely guarded, the guest list alone has already made headlines, with every arrival drawing attention from fans eager to catch a glimpse of the festivities.

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