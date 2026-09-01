The A-list serves up at US Open

On Monday, celebrities lit up the US Open, on till September 13 in New York, turning one of summer’s biggest sporting events into a star-studded affair

Grand Slam champion Roger Federer received his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring

Swiss tennis great and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer received his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring, days after his induction in Newport, Rhode Island

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Rapper Travis Scott looks on during a First Round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Roman Safiullin on Day Two of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Julian Finney/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JULIAN FINNEY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Carlos Alcaraz’s parents, Carlos Alcaraz González and Virginia Garfia Escandón, joined US rapper Travis Scott in the Spaniard’s player box during his title defence

British actor Orlando Bloom kept it casual in a lightweight button-down

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{{^usCountry}} American actor Emma Roberts was seen in attendance along with actor Paul Anthony Kelly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} American actor Emma Roberts was seen in attendance along with actor Paul Anthony Kelly {{/usCountry}}

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TV host and comic Jimmy Fallon caught the action with Olympic alpine skiing champion Lindsey Vonn