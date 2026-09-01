The A-list serves up at US Open

On Monday, celebrities lit up the US Open, on till September 13 in New York, turning one of summer’s biggest sporting events into a star-studded affair
Swiss tennis great and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer received his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring, days after his induction in Newport, Rhode Island
Carlos Alcaraz’s parents, Carlos Alcaraz González and Virginia Garfia Escandón, joined US rapper Travis Scott in the Spaniard’s player box during his title defence
British actor Orlando Bloom kept it casual in a lightweight button-down
American actor Emma Roberts was seen in attendance along with actor Paul Anthony Kelly{{/usCountry}}
American actor Emma Roberts was seen in attendance along with actor Paul Anthony Kelly{{/usCountry}}
TV host and comic Jimmy Fallon caught the action with Olympic alpine skiing champion Lindsey Vonn