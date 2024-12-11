The curious case of Rohit Bal's will: Lalit Tehlan or family, who gets the late designer's assets?

A month after India’s top couturier Rohit Bal’s death, a battle has broken out over who he has willed his assets to. While his close friend, former model Lalit Tehlan claims that the will in his possession states a major chunk to him, Rohit’s brother Rajiv Bal says that they, too, have a will and have no idea about the one Lalit Tehlan is talking about. So, what exactly is this curious case of two wills? Designer Rohit Bal with close friend Lalit Tehlan

Lalit, who was spotted with Rohit at almost all events, says, “Rohit owned 99% of Rohit Bal Designs Pvt Ltd. And 1% belongs to Billa (Rajiv Bal). You need two directors in a company. Most of the assets fall under the company. Major chunk will come to me along with movable and immovable assets, which includes his personal house, personal bank account, his fixed deposits.”

He also revealed that Rohit Bal gave employees like his cook and driver a very handsome amount for their long-standing service in his company, adding that other details will be closed as and when the will is shown.

Lalit Tehlan’s lawyer Gurmukh Choudhri tells us, “I have seen the will (Lalit has) and it appears to fulfil the criteria of a valid will as mandated under Indian law. Indians courts will decide the rest.”

When we reached out to Rajiv about Lalit’s claim, he said, “I don’t know what you are talking about...We also have a will. Until I see the will (the one with Lalit), I cannot say anything about it.” His other brother Rakesh Bal was not available to comment as he was unwell but his wife Anila Bal mentioned on call to us, “I know nothing about this. I am not aware.” Rajiv’s advocate, Abhinav Vashisht, however, says, “I am aware of everything (the two wills) but I’m family, too and a lawyer so I don’t want to comment.”

While HT City could not independently verify the existence of either of the wills, Sunil Sethi, chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, has been assigned as the executor of the will with Lalit.

He said, “I respect the trust that Rohit Bal placed in me by appointing me as the executor of his will. I was informed by a lawyer and Lalit Tehlan about this, and upon receiving this information, I immediately called Rohit Bal’s brother (Rajiv) to inform him of the will. There was initial disbelief, which I understand as a natural reaction, but I did provide him with the name of the lawyer so they could verify the information. However, I have not yet seen the will, despite Lalit and the lawyer insisting on showing it to me, even during a medical emergency in my family at Max Hospital. I believe the lawyers representing both parties have met for discussions, but I have not been kept in the loop. As for me, I am committed to ensuring that due process of law is followed, and I will do my best to honour Rohit Bal’s legacy. His wishes should prevail regarding the beneficiaries.”

A witness who has testified to the will in Lalit’s possession and would like to keep their identity anonymous, shares, “I maintained a very close relationship with Mr Rohit Bal. I knew him for many years. When he told us about the will, the first draft was made and then it was presented to him. He was very particular about the grammar, language used in it. He made the changes and asked for another draft. I was there in the room with four-five members when it was being signed, there was also a photographer present.”

Rohit Bal, one of India’s most acclaimed designers, died on November 1 at the age of 63 following a longtime heart ailment. His possessions include two floors in Delhi’s Defence Colony, a factory in Noida, a plot of land, and art collection — all worth several crores.