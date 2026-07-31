The dress paired with jeans trend is back, and it’s having a modern update

Some fashion comebacks make sense. Others make you pause. Dresses over jeans belong firmly in the latter camp - at least at first glance. But the once-divisive Y2K pairing is back, reworked through today’s love for relaxed denim, fluid silhouettes and effortless layering. The result? A surprisingly modern way to get more mileage out of your dresses.

Why this odd pair works again

The once divisive trend is now back in 2026 (Instagram)

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Dress over jeans? Yes, really. Once a quintessentially Y2K styling move, the combination is having another fashion moment. But the idea itself is hardly new.

“The dress-over-jeans moment isn’t new; it’s borrowed. South Asian dressing has layered kurtas over churidars for generations. What’s different now is the 2000s lens through which the West is rediscovering it,” says celebrity fashion stylist Shraddha Lakhani.

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{{^usCountry}} The return also fits into fashion’s current appetite for nostalgia, with Y2K references evolving beyond their most obvious forms. “Y2K fashion has moved beyond the obvious slip dresses and baby tees into more considered layering,” says Lakhani. Going beyond Y2K in 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The return also fits into fashion’s current appetite for nostalgia, with Y2K references evolving beyond their most obvious forms. “Y2K fashion has moved beyond the obvious slip dresses and baby tees into more considered layering,” says Lakhani. Going beyond Y2K in 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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The early-2000s version was often about super-feminine dresses, fitted denim and deliberately playful contrasts — think tiny halter dresses, strapless minis and jeans that were very much of their time. The new iteration is less literal. Proportions are looser, silhouettes more varied and the overall styling more considered. Asymmetric maxi dresses can be layered over relaxed jeans, while sheer or lightweight dresses bring softness to baggier denim. The contrast of polished fabrics with rugged denim also gives the combination a more contemporary edge.

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It is less about recreating a Y2K outfit and more about borrowing its irreverence. The result can feel polished without looking overly styled — a balance that has become central to contemporary dressing. There is also a mood shift at play. After years of polished, hyper-finished dressing, the contrast of a feminine dress with casual denim introduces a deliberate sense of ease. “Throwing jeans under a dress introduces a deliberate sense of nonchalance. It says you’re not trying too hard; and that, ironically, has become the flex,” adds Lakhani.

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How to get this trend right

Personal stylist Sejal Agarwal shares handy tips.

Pick the right jeans: Straight-leg, relaxed or wide-leg jeans work best with dresses. Choose darker, cleaner washes for a polished look, or faded and distressed denim if you want a more casual, laid-back feel. Avoid overly skinny or heavily embellished styles, which can make the look feel dated.

Pick the right dress: Pair floaty or voluminous dresses with straight-leg or more streamlined denim. Fitted dresses, meanwhile, work well with wider-leg jeans for contrast.

Play with hemlines: Asymmetric dresses are best for this trend, allowing a sliver of denim to peek through without overwhelming the silhouette.

Mix textures: Contrast delicate fabrics such as silk, lace or chiffon with the sturdiness of denim for a more interesting finish.

Try tonal dressing: Keeping the dress and denim within a similar colour palette can make the layered look feel cleaner and more cohesive.

Go maximalist, selectively: Statement jewellery, jackets or bold accessories can elevate the look, but keep the dress-and-denim pairing as the focal point.

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CAPTIONS

1. Model Gigi Hadid gives the dress-over-denim trend a playful spin in a butter-yellow satin babydoll dress layered over crystal-embellished jeans

2. Actor Ananya Panday pairs a lace-trimmed mini slip dress with straight-fit jeans for an easy layered look

3. London’s Marques’Almeida puts a grungy spin on the trend with raw-edge dresses layered over matching jeans in their Autumn/Winter 2026 collection

4. Influencer Dikshita Punetha teams an off-shoulder floral midi dress with relaxed, light-wash jeans

5. Influencer Mackenzie Montoya gives the trend a fresh twist by pairing a balloon-hem dress with white jeans