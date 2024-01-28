The ‘mob wife aesthetic’ is everywhere

The latest trend to emerge in fashion is the "mob wife" aesthetic. Inspired by high-femme and theatrical elements, this style is a reflection of classic movies like Goodfellas and White Heat in which the lead actor is accompanied by a tough, worldly and glamorous wife who doesn’t shy away from spending his partner’s not-so-hard-earned income from the criminal underworld. While it’s not a new trend, its latest revival was sparked by TikTok influencer Kayla Trivieri, who declared the end of the ‘clean girl’ era to announce the introduction of the mob wife era.

While it’s not a new trend, its latest revival was sparked by TikTok influencer Kayla Trivieri, who declared the end of the ‘clean girl’ era to announce the introduction of the mob wife era. The 25th anniversary of ‘The Sopranos' was key in boosting the trend by focusing on the complex female personalities owning striking animal and retro prints, bold makeup and glamorous fur.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

When thinking about the aesthetic, think away from light, neutral colour palettes to darker, thrift and vintage clothing articles ranging from tones like jet back and maroon to pre-owned coats, YSL furs, Chanel tweeds, and Versace or Schiaparelli pieces that describe loud luxury.